Lockheed Martin Teams with Rafael To Market SPICE Air-to-Surface Guidance Kits

"Access to GPS is becoming increasingly limited in contested environments," said Mr. Yuval Miller, executive vice president and general manager of Rafael's Air & C4ISR Division. "SPICE provides a solution to this challenge. Finalizing this exclusive agreement sets the scene for our two companies to provide unmatched mid-range guided air-to-surface weapon systems to enhance mission flexibility and success."

The teaming agreement covers the SPICE 1000 (1,000 pound/453 kilogram weight class) and SPICE 2000 (2,000 pound/907 kilogram weight class) kit variants. Over 60 percent of SPICE is already manufactured in the U.S. in eight states.

"SPICE offers the U.S. Department of Defense and many allies a capability that no other weapon currently in inventory provides," said John Varley, vice president at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "By applying our expertise in aircraft integration, mission planning and tailkit design, along with our experience in affordable streamlined production, we will adapt SPICE to meet U.S. standards so bomber and fighter aircraft can benefit from the added mission flexibility that SPICE offers."

About Rafael

With a legacy of 70 years, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of state-of-the-art defense systems for air, land, sea and space applications for the Israeli Defense Forces and its defense establishments, as well as for international customers. Rafael is one of Israel's three largest defense with over 7,500 employees and numerous subcontractors and service suppliers.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

Related Links

http://www.lockheedmartin.com

