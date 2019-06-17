Lockheed Martin to Invest $142 Million in Arkansas Operations, Create More than 300 New Jobs

"Lockheed Martin is a leading technology firm with facilities and clients around the world," said Hutchinson. "Lockheed's investment illustrates the fact that Arkansas continues to be a global player in the aero-defense industry."

These newly created jobs are growing the Camden facility workforce from approximately 700 employees to more than 900 employees in the next few years. The $142 million capital investment supports new construction and improves on existing facilities for products, new machinery and equipment important to the defense of the United States and allies.

"Our facility in Camden is a highly efficient, high quality center of excellence that contributes components and performs final assembly for products that are important to the defense of the United States and a growing number of allied nations," said Frank St. John, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "The facility has a long record of precision manufacturing and on-time deliveries, which is the reason we continue to invest in and expand our Camden Operations. This expansion will help ensure the availability, affordability and quality of systems we build for our customers around the world."

Camden Operations is Lockheed Martin's Precision Fires operations center of excellence. For additional information on our products and facility, visit our website.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

