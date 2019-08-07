Lockheed Martin's Lufkin, Texas, Facility Expands, Adds 125 New Jobs

LUFKIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) opened a 30,000-square-foot building at its Lufkin, Texas, facility, and announced approximately 125 new jobs coming to the site over the next six years.

"This expansion allows us to maximize production for our customers worldwide while adding a substantial amount of new jobs to the area," said Anthony Pittman, site director at Lockheed Martin's Lufkin Operations facility. "Lockheed Martin is committed to partnering with local and state governments, community partners and area universities to grow our workforce and our local economy."

"I am proud to recognize Lockheed Martin's continued investment in our community through this new building and the new high-wage jobs it's creating," said Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown. "Lockheed Martin is one of the largest employers in the county, developing some of the most advanced technology right here in Lufkin."

Lockheed Martin's Lufkin Operations facility was established in 1995 and became part of Lockheed Martin in 1997. Its approximately 250 employees perform circuit card assembly, wire harness assembly and final assembly, integration and testing for programs such as the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) guided missile , the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) guided missile , the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) guided missile and the Tactical Missile System (TACMS) guided missile .

For additional information, visit our website .

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

Related Links

http://www.lockheedmartin.com

