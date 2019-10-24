Lockin Company to Offer Mobile Security Service with WeWork

Lockin Company's recently-released app security solution, LIAPP , provides app security services that are optimized for a mobile environment through a SaaS basis. The application's entire source code is encrypted to prevent security leaks and to block attempts at hacking debugging, decompiling and etc. When a user uploads a completed application to the LIAPP cloud server, the LIAPP security service ensures that the application is security-enabled in few seconds. This high-efficiency security service is especially useful for companies that do not have their own security team or require immediate security protection/coverage.

Lockin Company CEO Myoung Kyu Choi commented on the partnership saying, "If you look at the content of customer inquiries on app security, there are many cases in which customers do not realize that their app has been hacked until the damage is too great; by the time they report the hacking, it is, in a sense, too late. Hacking for the purpose of stealing personal or payment-related information is growing in severity as hackers are taking advantage of increasingly sophisticated smartphone technology and a consistently increasing number of mobile app users. The purpose of this partnership is to establish and strengthen a system that can create a safe mobile environment and prevent many of these hacking-related incidents from occurring."

All WeWork member companies are eligible to receive a two-month free trial of LIAPP BUSINESS, a mobile app security solution that is available through the WeWork Service Store. LIAPP BUSINESS is a plan that provides strong security features including source code protection, rooting detection, virtual machine detection, memory protection, etc. that is worth around US$500. This promotional event is being held for companies with mobile applications that are already on the market or are completely built but not yet commercially available.

For more detailed information on Lockin Company, visit https://liapp.lockincomp.com/.

