Lockin Debuts First-of-Its Kind Optical-Charging Smart Lock with Eternal, Zero-Maintenance Power at CES 2026

The market leader in vein recognition home security introduces AuraCharge™ technology in its new V7 Max smart lock, redefining the category with remote wireless charging

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockin, the #1 bestselling vein recognition smart lock brand worldwide, announced the launch of the first-ever vein recognition smart lock powered with wireless optical-charging—the V7 Max—today at CES, where it received the CES 2026 Innovation Awards® Best of Innovation honor. Featuring Lockin's revolutionary AuraCharge™ and LockinAI®, the V7 Max is guaranteed to work with complete reliability regardless of weather, light, or installation location, and zero need to recharge or replace batteries.

The Lockin V7 Max Smart Lock featuring AuraCharge? wireless charging technology, named a CES 2026 Innovation Awards? Best of Innovation.

The V7 Max receives stable, rapid, highly efficient power wirelessly within a four-meter range, utilizing eye-safe optical output with uniform beam profile and dual safety-certification from TÜV Rheinland and SGS. Competitor smart locks rely on disposable cells, lithium-ion rechargeables and solar, and are therefore constrained by limited endurance, frequent maintenance and light-dependence. Lockin's breakthrough in family-safe, wireless optical charging advances the industry into a fourth generation of power technology, eliminating the most common consumer pain point-–battery anxiety.

Equipped with triple biometric security (finger vein, palm vein and 3D facial recognition), the V7 Max also introduces LockinAI®, which offers 10 core scenarios to customize user experience, prevent theft, detect and manage deliveries, index video for smart keyword search, and more.

"While third-generation power solutions like perovskite solar offer promising innovation, the technology continues to rely on adequate light to function reliably. AuraCharge™ requires no sunlight, no manual charging, and provides an infinite power supply," says Bill Chen, founder and CEO of Lockin. "We're thrilled to offer users a new level of freedom and security with a smart lock they can install once and never worry about again."

Masterfully designed by Hartmut Esslinger, Apple's former chief designer, the sleek mortise smart lock features two high-definition outer cameras with panoramic view for video doorbell functionality, dual 5-inch touchscreens inside and out, and the industry's thinnest 15mm front panel. Compatible with Google, Apple, Amazon, and Samsung smart home systems, the V7 Max integrates seamlessly via the Matter protocol.

Lockin has also announced the release of its new Veno Pro Wireless, a redesigned version of its bestselling deadbolt smart lock, the Veno Pro , which will be equipped with AuraCharge wireless charging. The collection's latest solar-powered smart lock, the Aeon, will also be debuted at CES. Utilizing advanced perovskite solar technology, it offers a significant improvement in energy conversion efficiency compared to traditional solar panels and can even recharge using light from overcast skies.

The V7 Max will be available for live demos at Lockin's exhibit at the Venetian Expo (booth #52712), and all three smart locks will be available for preorder following CES with shipping in early 2026. Lockin's entire collection of vein-scanning smart locks are available for purchase via Amazon and lockin.com .

About Lockin

Founded in 2014, Lockin is a global leader in palm vein recognition technology and ranks first in the palm vein smart lock industry. The company holds over 500 authorized core technology patents and has received prestigious international recognition, such as the Red Dot Design Award (2025, 2023) and the iF Design Award (2024, 2020). Through collaborations with leading brands like Samsung and Wyze, Lockin has co-developed several best-selling smart locks. To date, the company has served more than 42 million users worldwide.

