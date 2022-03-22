Lockly Announces New Total Access Solutions for Multifamily and Commercial Spaces at ISC West 2022

Lockly poised to offer vertically integrated security solutions for any sized residential or commercial operation in 2022

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockly®, an award-winning property technology company offering the world's most advanced smart locks and Total Access Solutions, will showcase how their innovative, feature-rich hardware and software are perfectly suited for multi-dwelling buildings, residences, offices, and more. The company is also ready to showcase Lockly\OS™, allowing for any property manager or CTO to manage an unlimited amount of Lockly products from anywhere in the world. From March 22-25, attendees of the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West 2022) will be able to view Lockly's commercial-grade quality product line designed for providing users with vertically integrated hardware and software solutions at the touch of their finger, from multi-dwelling units (MDUs) to multifamily and commercial properties.

Lockly has built a strong brand within the consumer smart home technology category with its line of award-winning products designed to secure what matters most, and customer desired features such as the patented hack-proof PIN Genie™ digital touchscreen keypad and industry-leading biometric fingerprint sensor. The Lockly\OS, an all-in-one dashboard that allows users to view and control where, when, and by whom any Lockly smart lock is being used, works from anywhere in the world. Lockly\OS also offers a first-ever Air Transfer™ feature to take the wildly popular 3D fingerprint technology to the next level when managing commercial properties.

ISC West attendees will have an opportunity to view Lockly Guard , a professional and commercial grade line of future-proof smart locks - each one designed to secure various properties and door styles. For sliding and swing-style doors that fit any standard aluminum or metal door frame, see the Lockly Guard ATHENA. The Lockly ACCESS TOUCH serves as an add-on to any existing deadbolt and fingerprint lock, while the Lockly Guard INGRESS (303) and INGRESS VISION offers one-of-a-kind smart access control with a doorbell, providing security, ease, and convenience for professionals to manage every entry point from a single household, office, or property.

"We are proud of the robust team of LocklyPro professionals we've built that come from multiple areas of expertise, from multifamily to hospitality and IoT. It's with our tremendous people that we'll be able to provide the best service and products that are tailored to any customer's specific needs," says Jim Conti, Head of LocklyPro. We're now excited to take the next step in building partnerships that help us bring Lockly from the home to the world."

