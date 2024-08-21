LocknCharge Launches FUYL Enhanced Smart Locker System

The integrated kiosk system provides faster access to technology and makes device management easy, significantly boosting learning and performance for both children and adults.

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LocknCharge, an industry leader in developing solutions to charge, store, secure, and manage mobile technology today debuted the FUYL™ Enhanced Smart Locker System, an easy-to-use app-based kiosk system enabling authenticated self-serve access to devices while ensuring complete oversight and control.

As the use of technology continues to grow in classrooms and the workplace, so do challenges associated with device management.

In schools, increasing device breakage rates leads to costly and complex hardware asset management triage, creating disruptions in classrooms. LocknCharge's intuitive FUYL system improves learning outcomes and streamlines workflows for students and employees by enabling them to check out a loaner device in under two minutes. Users can report a broken device through the kiosk while instantly obtaining a fully functioning one, all without any assistance. This increases overall productivity for teachers and IT staff, while getting students back to their desk and learning.

A complete hardware and software solution, FUYL also makes device management and asset tracking easy, with technology teams having a holistic view into device assignments, breakage rates, and more via the FUYL portal - visibility that creates opportunities for organizations to utilize crucial data to support business decisions. FUYL also fully integrates into an organization's identity management system, protecting users and their personal information without additional security steps.

"LocknCharge is excited to put the power back into the hands of students and employees with our FUYL Enhanced Smart Locker System," said James Symons, CEO of LocknCharge. "Improving access to technology securely is at the heart of what we do at LocknCharge, and our newest solution is a testament to that."

The FUYL system won Best of Show at this year's ISTELive24, an annual conference organized by the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) that brings together educators, technology experts, and industry leaders to explore the latest tools and strategies in educational technology.

About LocknCharge

LocknCharge is a software and hardware company that is revolutionizing the way organizations manage mobile devices and other physical assets. During their 25+ years of experience, listening to thousands of people worldwide, they've come to understand many of the challenges organizations face when managing relentless broken device exchanges, inefficient physical asset deployments, unsecured device storage, and unreliable mobile device charging.

LocknCharge exists to help schools and businesses uncover a better way to ensure mobile devices are ready to go when needed, manage devices with less oversight, secure devices from theft and data breaches, and minimize device downtime.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jen Lichtie

[email protected]

SOURCE LocknCharge