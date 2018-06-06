Lockpath and Digital Shadows Partner to Advance Digital Risk Management

The product integration being developed between Lockpath's Keylight Platform and Digital Shadows SearchLight service will enhance the customer's ability to monitor, manage and remediate digital risk. In addition to the technology integration, the partnership is also strategic in nature, as Digital Shadow's global footprint and European presence align with Lockpath's entry into the European market.

"Digital Shadows is one of the most forward-thinking companies in the digital risk management space today," said Lockpath CEO and founder Chris Caldwell. "We are thrilled to integrate with SearchLight to provide even more relevant risk insights and to work with Digital Shadows as we expand our business globally."

Digital Shadows SearchLight™ service provides relevant risk intelligence for today's increasingly digital and connected enterprise. With the planned product integration between the two companies, these risks will be correlated in Keylight and shared with the appropriate stakeholders to foster a more accurate view of security, compliance and risk management profiles, which will enable customers to make better decisions faster. This integration will be available through Lockpath in the third quarter of 2018.

"We are excited about this partnership with Lockpath as both organizations recognize the tremendous value it can bring to customers across the globe as they struggle to protect their organizations from digital risks from the open, deep and dark web," said Alex Seton, SVP of Business and Corporate Development at Digital Shadows. "Once an enterprise has a more complete understanding of its digital risk profile, it can start to manage that risk and rapidly remediate threats posed to the business, brand and reputation, while complying with government and industry requirements."

Digital Shadows SearchLight combines scalable data analytics with human data analysts to manage and mitigate risks of an organization's brand exposure, VIP exposure, cyber threat, data exposure, infrastructure exposure, physical threat, and third-party risk.

Using patented technology, purpose-built connectors, and award-winning functionality, Lockpath's integrated risk management solution, Keylight, equips users to manage risk from the endpoint to the enterprise. Keylight brings visibility to risks frequently managed in disparate sources. The platform aggregates internal data points from all corners of the organization, as well as from assessments, audits, authoritative sources, and external systems. Integrating, correlating and connecting both solutions enables smarter business decision-making.

About Digital Shadows

Digital Shadows enables organizations to manage digital risk by identifying and eliminating threats to their business and brand. We monitor for digital risk across the widest range of data sources within the open, deep and dark web to deliver tailored threat intelligence, context and actionable remediation options that enable security teams to be more effective and efficient. Our clients can focus on growing their core business knowing that they are protected if their data is exposed, if employees or third parties put them at risk, or if their brand is being misused. To learn more, visit www.digitalshadows.com.

About Lockpath

Lockpath is a market leader in corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance (GRC) and information security (InfoSec) software. The company's flexible, scalable and fully integrated suite of applications is used by organizations to manage risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance, and automate business processes — all in order to achieve audit-ready status. Lockpath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information on Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com. Follow Lockpath on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Lockpath and @KeylightGRC for the latest in industry, company and product news.

