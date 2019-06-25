Lockpath Announces Significant Updates to Blacklight Platform

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockpath, a leading provider of integrated risk management and continuous security monitoring solutions, today announced the upcoming release of Blacklight 2.0. The update brings new file integrity monitoring (FIM) capabilities to Lockpath's continuous security monitoring platform, Blacklight.

The release continues to build upon the platform's technical performance to further support customer's security management efforts. Blacklight users will now have access to new FIM functionality for all assets and activities monitored by the platform. This establishes a system where file integrity is supervised, so any changes made are recorded with a timestamp, user name and what was changed.

"Our Blacklight Platform already provides critical asset monitoring but with the addition of FIM, it helps our Blacklight customers better identify unseen risks," said Lockpath Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Chris Goodwin. "This update provides insights for companies to better determine their true risk posture, give them the means to detect unauthorized changes to critical files and assist them with compliance standards such as PCI DSS."

Blacklight's lightweight and efficient approach to continuous security monitoring helps operations teams ensure compliance and security through accurate and timely data, alerts and reporting without exposing their domain or admin credentials. These features, along with a user-friendly cloud-based management console, represent a departure from the cumbersome on-premise tools that organizations have historically used for security configuration hardening and device compliance.

"We are excited to announce the addition of FIM to Blacklight, the newest platform in our family of risk management solutions," said Lockpath Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Chris Caldwell. "This update furthers our commitment to helping companies understand and manage their risk through the benefits of continuous security monitoring."

Blacklight 2.0 will be available on June 30. Lockpath is offering a 14-day free trial of the Blacklight Platform which includes 25 agents. After this trial period, companies can upgrade to a Blacklight subscription, which includes the Blacklight Platform and 1,000 nodes for an annual subscription price of $11,000 with additional nodes at $1 per node through December 31, 2019.

To learn more about Lockpath and the Blacklight Platform, visit lockpath.com.

About Lockpath

Lockpath is an enterprise software company that helps organizations understand and manage their risk. The company's line of integrated risk management solutions provides companies with the means to efficiently and effectively identify, manage, and monitor risks, for a more agile and resilient business. Lockpath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. For more information on Lockpath, the Keylight Platform, and the Blacklight Platform, visit lockpath.com.

Media Contacts

Lockpath Media Contact

Danielle Scotto

danielle@luminapr.com

646-775-6303

SOURCE Lockpath

Related Links

http://lockpath.com

