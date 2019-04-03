Lockpath Announces Significant Updates to Keylight Platform

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockpath, a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, today announced the release of Keylight 5.2. The newest update to the award-winning Keylight Platform increases the efficiency and usability of the solution for a more streamlined user experience.

In this update, Keylight 5.2 users have access to an improved interface and more robust workflow engine providing a more intuitive and collaborative user experience for truly integrated risk management. This release continues to build upon the platform's technical performance to further support customer's risk management efforts.

"Keylight 5.2 reinforces our commitment of providing one of the most streamlined and agile governance, risk management and compliance platforms available," said Chris Goodwin, Lockpath Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder. "These updates will assure our customers know they are well prepared for any risk challenges that may appear."

In addition, Keylight 5.2 delivers an improved audit log functionality, providing increased visibility into user activity across the platform. It also enhances data integration capabilities with updates to connectors, assessments and the Keylight API.

"We are continually maturing Keylight to equip our customers with the most up-to-date platform to identify and resolve risk in many forms," said Chris Caldwell, Lockpath Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Keylight 5.2 is yet another instance of our commitment to our customers and to the success of their risk management programs."

Keylight brings visibility to risks frequently managed in disparate sources. It aggregates internal data points from all corners of the organization, as well as from assessments, audits, authoritative sources and external systems. By having everything centralized, correlated and connected, the platform enables organizations to see dependencies and to make smarter business decisions.

Keylight 5.2 is currently available to all cloud customers. On-premise customers will have access to the release on April 15.

To learn more about Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com.

About Lockpath

Lockpath is an enterprise software company that helps organizations understand and manage their risk. The company's line of integrated risk management solutions provides companies with the means to efficiently and effectively identify, manage, and monitor risks, for a more agile and resilient business. Lockpath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. For more information on Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com.

