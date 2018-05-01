Lockpath Hosting Third Annual User Summit

Hosted at the Overland Park Convention Center, the summit features two keynote speakers, more than 20 engaging sessions, pre- and post-event workshops, as well as sponsored exhibits and networking events. Summit topics will include third-party risk management, incident response, SOX compliance, ISO 27001 certification and more.

"LPRS allows our customers to share ideas on GRC programs and to learn how others are using Keylight," said Lockpath CEO Chris Caldwell. "I look forward to helping our customers use these insights to mature their programs."

The LPRS18 opening keynote "Building a Culture for Change" will be presented by Carole Switzer, president of OCEG, a leading GRC industry think tank. This session will focus on how compliance and risk management professionals can incite a culture shift in their organizations to foster an environment where risk management thrives, as well as how risk management culture will evolve in the future. Switzer is a recognized global leader in the GRC space.

The second-day keynote will be presented by Michael Rasmussen, GRC Pundit at GRC 20/20. This session is called "Reaching the GRC Summit: Planning, Technology, and Execution" and will center on how technology can empower better GRC programs. Rasmussen will also present a post-event workshop, called Enterprise GRC by Design. Registration for this workshop is free and open to all GRC practitioners.

The sponsors of this year's event include several IT security and compliance companies, including Business Partner Solutions, Digital Shadows, Focal Point Data Risk, Shared Assessments, SecurityScorecard and Unified Compliance.

Lockpath is a market leader in corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance (GRC) and information security (InfoSec) software. The company's flexible, scalable and fully integrated suite of applications is used by organizations to manage risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance, and automate business processes — all in order to achieve audit-ready status. Lockpath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information on Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com. Follow Lockpath on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Lockpath and @KeylightGRC for the latest in industry, company and product news.

