Lockpath Included in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management (IRM)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockpath, a leading provider of compliance and risk management software, today announced their inclusion as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management (IRM), a new report to help security and risk management leaders identify solutions that support an integrated approach to risk management. The report was published July 16, 2018.

Lockpath was recognized for its Lockpath Keylight Platform capabilities. According to the report, "Through common functions, such as an asset repository, regulatory mapping, survey capabilities, workflow functions and data import, IRM vendors provide capabilities across the following six use cases: Digital Risk Management (DRM), Vendor Risk Management (VRM), Business Continuity Management (BCM), Audit Management (AM), and Corporate Compliance and Oversight (CCO).

"To understand the full scope of risk, organizations require a comprehensive view across all business units and risk and compliance functions, as well as key business partners, suppliers and outsourced entities. As a result, new technology solutions are emerging to increase the collaborative nature of risk management, both within and external to an organization," noted Gartner analysts, John A. Wheeler, Jie Zhang and Earl Perkins.

Lockpath's Keylight Platform consists of a fully integrated suite of applications and management tools that strengthen an organization's security, compliance, and risk management programs. Keylight allows organizations to integrate and address both strategic and IT risks for increased program performance, resilience, assurance, and compliance.

"We feel Lockpath is well positioned in the IRM Magic Quadrant," said Chris Caldwell, CEO and co-founder of Lockpath. "We believe Gartner's recognition is based on our professional implementation services, Keylight's time to value and our excellent go-to-market strategy. We believe this recognition is a well-deserved affirmation of Lockpath's lead in delivering a flexible, scalable integrated solution to manage risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance and automate business processes."

To learn more about Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit Lockpath.com. For more information or to obtain a copy of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management, visit http://lockpath.com/gartner/irm-mq.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of the fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Lockpath is a market leader in corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance (GRC) and information security (InfoSec) software. The company's flexible, scalable, and fully integrated suite of applications is used by organizations to manage risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance, and automate business processes — all in order to achieve audit-ready status. Lockpath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information on Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com. Follow Lockpath on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Lockpath and @KeylightGRC for the latest in industry, company and product news.

