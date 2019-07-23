Lockpath Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockpath, a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions.

According to the report, "Integrated risk management (IRM) solutions combine technology, processes and data to enable the simplification, automation and integration of strategic, operational and IT risk management across an organization. To understand and manage the full scope of risk, organizations require a comprehensive view across business units and risk and compliance functions, as well as key business partners, suppliers and outsourced entities. As a result, new technology solutions are emerging to increase the collaborative nature of risk management, inside and outside an organization."

The report, published on July 15, 2019, goes on to state, "An IRM strategy reduces siloed risk domains and supports dynamic business decision making via risk-data correlations and shared risk processes. Security and risk management leaders should use this Magic Quadrant to identify technology solutions that support this strategy."

Vendors in the Magic Quadrant report are evaluated based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"We believe a business-focused approach to integrated risk management will not only help our customers gain greater efficiencies and accuracy in their daily operations but also help them turn it into a competitive advantage," said Chris Caldwell, Lockpath's Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "We feel Gartner's latest research reinforces this philosophy and we are pleased to be included as a Leader in this new Magic Quadrant for IRM Solutions."

Lockpath's award-winning Risk Management solution fully integrates, streamlines and strengthens risk, compliance and information security programs. The tight integration between the company's Keylight and Blacklight platforms allow organizations to holistically address strategic, operational and IT risk for a stronger, more resilient organization.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions, Jie Zhang and Brian Reed, 15 July 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of the fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Lockpath

Lockpath is an enterprise software company that helps organizations understand and manage their risk. The company's line of integrated risk management solutions provides companies with the means to efficiently and effectively identify, manage, and monitor risks, for a more agile and resilient business. Lockpath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. For more information on Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com .

