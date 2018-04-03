Lockpath Partners with Kinney Services to Empower Stronger Third-Party Risk Management

This partnership will include an integration of Kinney Services' Kchecks, an excluded provider screening software solution, within Lockpath's Keylight Platform, a governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) and integrated risk management solution. With the combination of Kchecks' efficient screening and Keylight's reporting and context into the organization's overall compliance program and risk posture, organizations will be able to ensure compliance and avoid penalties. The integration also allows for better management of the risks associated with doing business with sanctioned entities, including privacy violations, fraud, waste, and abuse.

"We are excited to introduce Kinney Services as our newest technology integration partner," said Chris Caldwell, Lockpath CEO and founder. "Kchecks is well respected in the healthcare industry and complements our existing third-party risk management solution. Our customers will find the integration beneficial as they continue to grow their integrated risk management programs."

Organizations will benefit from Kcheck's screening capabilities within the Keylight Platform, as the partnership will enable stronger continuous monitoring of business associates. Customers will be able to combine Kchecks screening matches with existing business associate profiles in Keylight for advanced visibility and context into third-party risk and potential compliance issues.

Kchecks allows users to search federal and state databases at the same time, conducts monthly testing for exclusions, allows for the recording of the action taken on the matches found, and retains the history of the match resolution for use in any federal or state audit. Kchecks includes searches of the following lists:

The Office of Inspector General's List of Excluded Individuals/Entities (LEIE).

The General Services Administration's System for Award Management (SAM) and Excluded Parties List System (EPLS).

The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Sanctions List.

More than 25 various state files.

"We look forward to a successful partnership with Lockpath that will support the exclusion management needs of our shared clients," said Scott Steinhardt, Vice President at Kinney Services Inc. "We are pleased that we'll be adding the strength, expertise and reputation of our high-quality exclusion screening solution to Lockpath's Keylight Platform."

An integrated approach to risk and compliance management empowers organizations to manage risks of every type, from operations and third parties to information security. The Keylight Platform aggregates data points from all corners of the organization, as well as sources like audit findings, compliance documents and risk assessments. It also bridges departments and business units, so collaboration can occur. With everything connected and integrated in Keylight, an organization can manage its risks more efficiently and effectively.

To learn more about Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com.

To learn more about Kinney Services and Kchecks, visit kinneyllc.com.

About Lockpath

Lockpath is a market leader in corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance (GRC) and information security (InfoSec) software. The company's flexible, scalable and fully integrated suite of applications is used by organizations to manage risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance, and automate business processes — all in order to achieve audit-ready status. Lockpath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information on Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com. Follow Lockpath on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Lockpath and @KeylightGRC for the latest in industry, company and product news.

About Kinney Services, Inc.

Kinney Services, Inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions in healthcare provider compliance.

Kinney Services addresses the complex Federal and State requirements facing today's healthcare industry and enables its clients to maintain compliance and alleviate legal, financial and institutional risks. Kinney Services has established itself as a market leader for in-depth, accurate data on exclusions and debarments, as well as licensure status on healthcare providers and entities.

Kinney's core offering, Kchecks is a web-based software solution that provides a comprehensive solution used by healthcare providers, hospitals, health systems and providers to screen, verify and monitor providers and entities employed throughout a healthcare organization.

Kchecks allows users to search the Federal OIG, GSA (EPLS/SAM.gov), SDN as well as State excluded provider file on a monthly basis for individuals and entities that have been excluded from participating in federally funded healthcare programs.

