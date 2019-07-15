Lockpath Recognized as a Visionary in 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockpath, a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, today announced its positioning as a Visionary in Gartner, Inc.'s 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management.

The report, published July 3, states, "Demand for ITRM solutions continues to increase as digital ecosystems evolve. Security and risk management leaders managing cybersecurity initiatives, board risk oversight and digital compliance should use this research to evaluate the opportunities and challenges in automating IT risk workflows."

Further, according to the report, "A heightened focus on cybersecurity initiatives has led to continued interest in the capabilities of ITRM solutions. These solutions support management of IT-related risk, and facilitate reporting on cybersecurity-related initiatives. Specifically of recent interest are IT risk assessment, security incident response, and security orchestration, analytics and reporting (SOAR) capabilities. Interest in ITRM initiatives will persist due to cybersecurity and privacy mandates."

Vendors in the Magic Quadrant report are evaluated based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. Lockpath has been recognized as a Visionary in every Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management report that has published since 2015.

"We believe an integrated approach to IT risk management will not only help our customers gain greater insight into their IT risk and security programs but also help them put security risks into the context of the business," said Chris Caldwell, Lockpath's Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "With this insight, we believe IT and security teams can take more proactive measures to secure the business and prepare for the next big threat. We feel Gartner's latest Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management report confirms our belief and we are pleased to be included as a Visionary in this Magic Quadrant."

Lockpath's award-winning IT Risk Management solution fully integrates, streamlines and strengthens risk, compliance and information security programs. The tight integration between the company's Keylight and Blacklight platforms allow organizations to holistically address strategic, operational and IT risk for a stronger, more resilient organization.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management, Khushbu Pratap and Brian Reed, 3 July 2019

Gartner subscribers may access the 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management here.

To learn more about Lockpath, the Keylight Platform and the Blacklight Platform, visit Lockpath.com.

