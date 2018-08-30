Lockpath Recognized by Gartner in Critical Capabilities for IT Risk Management Solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockpath, a leading provider of compliance and risk management software, today announced their recognition in Gartner Inc.'s Critical Capabilities for IT Risk Management Solutions. This new report is intended to be read as an accompanying document to the July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management and also as an independent document for security and risk management leaders interested exclusively in IT risk management offerings. The report was published August 20, 2018.

Lockpath's Keylight® Platform version 4.8 was cited for IT risk management capabilities and received the highest scores for the following two out of the three use cases — Cybersecurity Risk Management; and Advanced Risk Management and Governance. Lockpath received the second highest score in the Basic Risk and Controls Self-Assessment use case.

The Keylight Platform consists of a fully integrated suite of solutions that strengthen an organization's security, compliance, and risk management programs. Keylight allows organizations to integrate and address both strategic and IT risks for increased program performance, resilience, assurance, and compliance.

"We are pleased to have Gartner recognize Keylight in this new report," said Chris Caldwell, CEO and co-founder of Lockpath. "As intended, we believe Lockpath is well positioned for addressing all the critical capabilities for today's IT Risk Management."

Lockpath is a market leader in corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance (GRC) and information security (InfoSec) software. The company's flexible, scalable, and fully integrated suite of applications is used by organizations to manage risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance, and automate business processes — all in order to achieve audit-ready status. Lockpath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information on Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com. Follow Lockpath on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Lockpath and @KeylightGRC for the latest in industry, company and product news.

