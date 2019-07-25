Lockpath Recognized by Gartner in its 2019 Critical Capabilities for IT Risk Management Solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockpath, a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, has been recognized in Gartner Inc.'s report, Critical Capabilities for IT Risk Management Solutions1, published on July 8, 2019 and authored by Brian Reed and Khushbu Pratap.

This new report is a related research to Gartner's July 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management2. According to the Magic Quadrant report, "This Magic Quadrant for ITRM solutions is intended to provide insight into ITRM [IT Risk Management] buyers' needs and experience in the context of available vendor options in this market."

In this Critical Capabilities report, Lockpath's ITRM solution earned the second highest scores for all three use cases: Basic Risk and Controls Self-Assessment, Advanced Risk Management and Governance, and Cybersecurity Risk Management.

The report states, "Compliance content mapping and third-party security integration capabilities for ITRM are maturing. Security and risk management leaders need to invest in ITRM solutions that measure compliance controls, and assess risk governance and cybersecurity to satisfy a wide variety of stakeholders."

Lockpath's award-winning IT Risk Management solution fully integrates, streamlines and strengthens risk, compliance and information security programs. The tight integration between the company's Keylight and Blacklight platforms allow organizations to holistically address strategic, operational and IT risk for a stronger, more resilient organization.

"The volume and complexity of IT risk is more prevalent than ever, and it requires a more evolved management process to address not just IT risk but the full spectrum," said Chris Caldwell, Lockpath's Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "We believe a hands-on and integrated approach to IT risk management will help address this full spectrum of risk. We feel Gartner's recent research confirms this belief and we are pleased to be recognized in this new report."

For more information (Gartner subscription is required) of Gartner's Critical Capabilities for IT Risk Management Solutions, visit Gartner.com.

To learn more about Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com.

1 Gartner, Critical Capabilities for IT Risk Management Solutions, Brian Reed, Khushbu Pratap, 8 July 2019 (report available to Gartner subscribers).

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management, Khushbu Pratap, Brian Reed, 3 July 2019 (report available to Gartner subscribers).

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of the fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Lockpath

Lockpath is an enterprise software company that helps organizations understand and manage their risk. The company's line of integrated risk management solutions provides companies with the means to efficiently and effectively identify, manage, and monitor risks, for a more agile and resilient business. Lockpath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. For more information on Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com.

