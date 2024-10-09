lockr launches lockrKeys to facilitate publisher adoption of emerging identity solutions

lockr's Audience Integration Manager unlocks identity, data, and infrastructure providers through a single integration.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- lockr, the first-party data collaboration platform that saves time and money for enterprises, today announced the addition of lockrKeys to Audience Integration Manager (AIM). lockrKeys enables publishers to unlock a full suite of identity and data providers through a single AIM contract and integration. This powerful tool streamlines negotiations and deployments with individual identity providers, facilitating seamless data connections across customer data platforms, clean rooms, and programmatic channels.

With lockrKeys, publishers can directly activate alternative IDs such as LiveRamp's RampID via the Authenticated Traffic Solution, Unified ID 2.0, ID5's ID, and more. Publishers configure different identity partners and data controls through a simple, self-service interface, expediting time to launch.

lockr provides all infrastructure, liability, and ongoing maintenance to publishers. lockr's AIM container eliminates challenges publishers face in implementing ID solutions. As Google shifts away from a complete deprecation of third-party cookies towards consumer choice , lockr offers an easy way to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape.

"We hear the burdens publishers are under and built lockrKeys to make it easy to deploy and test different ID solutions. Now that the timeline to the total loss of third-party cookies is based on consumer behavior, lockr is an even more valuable partner in enabling publishers to continue to invest in the future without sacrificing their scarce engineering resources," said Keith Petri, CEO and Founder of lockr.

"lockr exponentially accelerates time to market with the addition of lockrKeys," said Stephanie Mazzamaro, Head of Programmatic, Addressability & Ops at The Arena Group. "We were able to launch an ID partner with a click of a mouse which had previously taken us weeks if not months to launch due to sprint planning, development work and contract negotiations."

lockrKeys is available in lockr's Prebid module, which is configured for speed and flexibility. lockr calls ID partners via a server-to-server integration, which returns IDs 2x faster than client-side integrations. This server-side approach provides publishers with the flexibility to either activate IDs across programmatic bidders or keep IDs exclusive to direct and private marketplace deals.

Publishers can also maintain direct contractual partnerships with identity providers in AIM if preferred.

For more information about lockr and AIM, please visit https://loc.kr/for-publishers/ . To get started, reach out to [email protected].

About lockr

lockr is the first consumer-focused platform for identity and commerce. lockr's Audience Integration Manager (AIM) enables seamless identity management in a privacy-complaint, consumer-first manner to facilitate data flows and activation strategies for publishers, advertisers, and retailers.

