lockr Recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

lockr enables joint customers to build leading solutions on Snowflake's Data Cloud that authenticate their first-party data

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- lockr today announced that it has been recognized as a Privacy Enhancing Technologies 'one to watch' in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation Identity & Onboarders Customer Data Activation Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Consumer data privacy is foundational to Snowflake and lockr's solution allows our joint customers to analyze their audiences from the perspective of true authentication, incorporating an additional layer of consumer consent into their first-party data collection practices. We look forward to watching lockr grow as publishers and advertisers adopt this unique solution to ensure their data policies are grounded in consumers' best interests," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake.

lockr was identified in Snowflake's report as 'one to watch' in the Privacy Enhancing Technologies category for its set of tools that let publishers verify and match consumer email addresses for targeted advertising while protecting users' privacy and incorporating consumer consent.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report. lockr is a consumer-first company that strives to maintain the economics of the internet by enabling publishers and marketers to incorporate smart, consumer-driven controls into their data collection and management. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Snowflake to serve our joint customers," said Keith Petri, CEO of lockr.

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About lockr

lockr is the first consumer-focused platform for identity, consent, and data. lockr's consumer products (lockrMail and lockrScan) provide users control over their digital identity; while lockr's B2B offering, Identity lockr, preserves the value-exchange of the internet in a privacy-compliant, consumer-consented manner.

SOURCE lockr