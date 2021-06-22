Locks of Love asks Quarantiners to Share their Hair

As we break out of quarantine and ready to shed our pandemic-coats, those extra inches can make the difference for children in need. Since Locks of Love launched the campaign, they have received multiple donations of quarantine hair — many viewable in their Instagram Highlights ( here ).

#CutTheQuarantine helps donors turn the pandemic into positivity by sending their COVID cuts to Locks of Love.

Finding a Positive in the Pandemic

With little to no access to barbers or stylists over the past year, one of the things that looks most different about us is the length of our hair. This unexpected side effect of the pandemic has put many people in a position to do something good for someone else.

Cut The Quarantine is a call to donate the extra inches of hair grown during quarantine to help return a sense of self, confidence and normalcy to children suffering from hair loss.

Locks of Love has recipients in all 50 states and provides custom-made hair prosthetics to children up to the age of 21 who have suffered hair loss as a result of medical conditions, such as alopecia, burn trauma, and cancer treatment.

How to Send COVID Cuts to Locks of Love

At the campaign website , you can watch a short video about the initiative and find all the steps to complete a donation. After donating, Locks of Love encourages users to share their stories and photos with the #CutTheQuarantine hashtag.

The Inspiration Behind the Campaign

The film and website for Cut The Quarantine were made in partnership by Locks of Love and Hook, a creative production agency with a mission to help good brands and good people grow.

"This has been an extremely challenging year for a lot of people. To be able to pull something positive out of it all, and make a difference in a fun way was really special for us," said Ronnie Lee, Creative Director at Hook.

Madonna W. Coffman, President at Locks of Love, expressed her excitement for the campaign, saying "Locks of Love is excited to partner with the creative and innovative team at Hook! This campaign gives donors an opportunity to turn the pandemic into positivity by sending their COVID cuts to Locks of Love. We greatly appreciate them sharing their talent to further our mission of providing custom cranial prosthesis to children with medical hair loss!"

Learn more about Cut The Quarantine: www.cutthequarantine.com



View the Overview video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfaGjRnl3lY

See photos of #CutTheQuarantine donors on Instagram

ABOUT LOCKS OF LOVE

Locks of Love's mission is to return a sense of self, confidence and normalcy to children suffering from hair loss by utilizing donated ponytails to provide the highest quality hair prosthetics to children free of charge. Learn more at locksoflove.org .

ABOUT HOOK

Hook is a creative production agency based in Ann Arbor, MI and Los Angeles, CA that makes ads, content, and experiences for many of the world's most innovative brands. Learn more at byhook.com .

