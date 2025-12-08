Locksley Announces Oversubscribed A$17 Million Placement Lead by U.S. Investors Funding to Accelerate Execution of Locksley's U.S. Mine to Market Strategy

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY/OTCQX: LKYRF/ADR: LKYLY) announced the successful completion of a heavily oversubscribed capital raising, securing firm commitments to raise approximately A$17 million via a placement of new shares at A$0.24 per share to Australian, US and international investors.

Cornerstone investors in the placement included well established U.S. institutional investors, providing a strong endorsement of Locksley's strategy to deliver a fully integrated U.S. based "Mine to Market" critical minerals supply chain. More information is here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03034436-6A1302041&v=undefined.

"This depth of support from Australian, U.S. and other international investors represents a strong validation of our strategic pathway and brings both capital as well as sector expertise and ongoing engagement that supports our downstream development objectives in the U.S.," said Kerrie Matthews, Locksley Managing Director and CEO.

She added: "The involvement of leading U.S. institutional investors is more than capital allocation: it is a strategic endorsement of Locksley's emerging role within the domestic U.S. critical minerals sector and comes at a time when the U.S. administration is emphasizing critical minerals as a national security priority and seeking to reduce reliance on foreign-controlled processing capacity."

The placement was managed by Alpine Capital Pty Ltd. and Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, acting as Joint Lead Managers. Settlement of the placement is expected to occur on or around December 11, 2025, with new shares to rank equally with existing paid ordinary shares.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals. The company is actively advancing its U.S. Asset, the Mojave Project, in California, targeting rare earth elements (REE) and antimony (The Desert Antimony Mine). The company also has a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv™ for domestic processing of North American antimony. This agreement is a cornerstone of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, [email protected], 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

