Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements (REE) and Critical Metal Recovery

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has formalized a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation recovery and separation of REEs and other energy and technology critical metals from geologic resources in the Mountain Pass region, California.

The research program will be led by Professor Greeshma Gadikota, Director of the Lenfest Center for Sustainable Energy at Columbia University and a leading researcher in electrochemical and CO assisted mineral processing technologies.

The collaboration will work to develop an integrated technology platform for the advanced characterization, recovery and separation of REEs and transition metals from carbonatite, monazite, and silicate ores within the Clark Mountain District, the geological district that hosts both the El Campo Prospect and the adjacent Mountain Pass Mine. More information is available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03023756-6A1297315&v=undefined.

"This collaboration with Columbia University expands our U.S. research partnerships into rare earths, complementing our DeepSolv™ DES work with Rice University on antimony," said Kerrie Matthews, chief executive officer of Locksley. "Together, these programs significantly strengthen the technical foundation of our U.S. Mine-to-Market strategy and broaden our exposure to emerging American developed processing technologies.

"The Columbia and Rice University programs together underpin Locksley's advanced processing strategy in the U.S. Rice University's work on green hydrometallurgical extraction of antimony and advanced energy storage materials directly complements Columbia's electrochemical recovery of rare earths, creating a unified, dual-pathway platform for American-controlled critical mineral processing," explained Matthews.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independence.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, [email protected], 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793.

