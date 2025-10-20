Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Believed to be breakthrough marking first domestically sourced and refined antimony metal in decades, validating a 100% American made mine-to-metal supply chain that advance U.S. national objectives ahead of Australia and United States Meetings in Washington DC this week

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY; OTCQX: LYRF), announced the company has achieved a significant milestone with the production of a 100% American made antimony ingot, indicating the return of U.S. domestic antimony metal production in decades. Additional information: https://announcements.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20251020/pdf/06qrb935vmr84j.pdf

Locksley's 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

The milestone represents proof-of-concept for a fully American mine-to-metal supply chain. The ore was sourced at the Company's Mojave Desert Antimony Mine in California, and refined entirely within the U.S. by Hazen Research Inc., a well-respected metallurgical and process development U.S.-based laboratory.

"This breakthrough directly supports U.S. government and Presidential Executive Orders aimed at re-establishing domestic production of critical minerals vital to defense, clean energy, and strategic manufacturing supply chains," said Kerrie Matthews, CEO of Locksley. "Where mine-to-metal has been the focal point of numerous other companies in the critical minerals space, Locksley has shown that this is not only possible but is already underway."

She noted that now that Locksley has proof-of- concept, the company is going to focus its efforts on scaling this achievement into a sustainable, commercial supply chain to support America's industrial and defense sectors.

Locksley is collaborating closely with its strategic partners, and Washington DC based advisors, GreenMet, to advance permitting and funding initiatives to support the next stage of the company's commercialization efforts.

Drew Horn, CEO of GreenMet said, "Locksley's achievement is not only a technical success, but also a national milestone. The ability to produce an American sourced and American refined antimony ingot is precisely the kind of outcome that U.S. policymakers and industry leaders have been seeking to re-establish domestic supply chains for critical minerals."

Locksley Resources is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at re-establishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach combines resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positioning Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independence.

