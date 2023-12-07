LOCKSONIC LAUNCHES X COLLECTIONS: TRADE NFTS OF X POSTS WITH LIQUIDITY POOLS

Locksonic

07 Dec, 2023

YEREVAN, Armenia, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT marketplace Locksonic is set to allow creators to turn their most popular posts on X (formerly Twitter) into tradable NFT collections with built-in liquidity pools. It's the latest addition to the marketplace's ever-growing lineup of innovative features and projects designed to offer both creators and traders a more engaging experience in the Web3 space than other platforms. 

Locksonic Launches X Collections (PRNewsfoto/Locksonic)

Locksonic plans to take monetizing social content to an entirely new level through the way each X collection will feature a self-sustaining liquidity pool managed by the collection smart contract. How it will work: 90% of every primary sale and 5% of every secondary sale (if any) of an X NFT will be set aside in a liquidity pool by the X collection's smart contract. Each liquidity pool is redeemable and set to return 90% of each NFT mint price to the owner if they sell it back into the collection rather than on the secondary market. These X NFT collections will allow creators to utilize content that has already proved its social worth.

Locksonic's X collections are a genuinely exciting feature and a natural fit for promotion on social, designed to appeal to creators and traders alike. The addition of liquidity pools means creators might feel more motivated to give their projects the promotional attention they deserve. If market demand allows, ultimately, Locksonic's X collections look set to deliver the community building that goes hand-in-hand with a project rooted in a social platform, but with the added trade appeal of redeemable liquidity pools.

Locksonic is the peer-to-peer web3 marketplace home to innovative trading features and X collections. Visit locksonic.io to learn more. 

