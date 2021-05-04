Lockstep Appoints Melissa Hendrick As EVP Of Marketing

SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockstep , the world's first connected accounting cloud, today announced the appointment of Melissa Hendrick as its EVP of Marketing. As the newest member of the executive team, Hendrick will spearhead global customer acquisition through direct and partner channels to fuel the next wave of growth for Lockstep. Hendrick joins Lockstep as the former CMO of TeamSuport, an award winning B2B customer support solution. Prior to that position, she served as VP of Marketing at Yooz, the intelligent cloud-based AP automation solution.

"Lockstep is modernizing the way accounting departments and finance teams operate and collaborate," said Melissa Hendrick, the newly appointed EVP of Marketing at Lockstep. "Currently, ninety percent of accounting inboxes have no automation which is a huge opportunity for improving accounting operations and staff job satisfaction. I look forward to raising awareness with CFOs and controllers of Lockstep's ability to improve cash flow and efficiency. Lockstep's unique approach to technology adoption, along with the track-record of the team, opens a door of opportunity that I couldn't pass up."

With more than 20 years of marketing, sales, and operations experience, Hendrick boasts a proven track record for building high-performing marketing teams, creating outstanding customer journeys and generating value for customers, employees and investors. Hendrick brings a modern marketing approach to Lockstep, whose strategic and pragmatic approach bolsters brands and drives demand.

"Melissa's prior experience and expertise in marketing will help propel the company into our next phase of growth," said Peter Horadan, CEO and co-founder of Lockstep. "Her professional acumen and keen strategic insights will help accelerate Lockstep's upward trajectory as we continue to build our connected accounting ecosystem."

Lockstep helps hundreds of customers worldwide process more than one million invoices per month with more than 4 million entities. Lockstep integrates over 40 ERP and accounting solutions into its connected accounting cloud and was recently listed on the Acumatica marketplace. Lockstep recently announced a $10M Series A, and the hires of its VP of Customer Success and VP of Finance. For more information on Lockstep please visit: https://lockstep.io

About Lockstep:

Lockstep connects the world's accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) departments so they can work better together. Founded in 2019, Lockstep automates the sharing of accounting data between B2B trading partners to keep their books in sync and accelerate payments. Based in Seattle, Lockstep's connected accounting cloud improves cash flow and accounting efficiency. For more information, please visit: https://lockstep.io

SOURCE Lockstep

Related Links

https://lockstep.io

