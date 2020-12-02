Lockton adds industry leading M&A experts

Halpern, Sud and Ziff join Lockton from Aon, where they served as Senior Managing Directors and members of the leadership group within the North American transaction liability team. They bring over forty years of collective experience as both corporate attorneys and representations and warranties insurance brokers, specializing in private equity and corporate acquisitions across all industry sectors.

"Joshua, Gaurav and Eric are some of the most qualified transaction liability advisors in our industry, with unrivaled reputations and depth of experience," said Peter Clune, CEO. "We're thrilled they have chosen Lockton and are excited for the value they will create for Lockton's clients."

The transaction liability insurance market has evolved to a level of sophistication and complexity where trusted advice from experienced M&A professionals has never been more critical. "We're extremely excited to add our expertise to Lockton's vibrant producer base and unparalleled P&C advisory platform, which will enhance the firm's holistic, best in class services for its clients," said Halpern.

Sud continued, "We look forward to continuing to strengthen and deliver this value to Lockton clients, particularly as the role of insurance capital grows in the current deal environment."

While the use of Transaction Liability insurance has grown exponentially over the past five years, Lockton believes they are only scratching the surface of how these products can be used. "Lockton impressed us with a similar view on the industry, and their palpable excitement about creating solutions that can help clients in both the short and long term," said Ziff.

As a family held brokerage, Ron Lockton, Chairman, often speaks of building Lockton for the next generation, not the next financial quarter. "Lockton is building world-class expertise to support our aggressive growth plan and continues to attract top tier talent to meet our client's needs," said Ron Lockton, Chairman. "We are committed to the transaction liability space and providing our private equity and corporate clients with the depth and expertise to service transactions of any size and scope."

