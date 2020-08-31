Lockton announces Troy Cook as Chief Financial Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton is pleased to announce the appointment of Troy Cook as Chief Financial Officer. Troy's first day will be September 24 and he will report to Ron Lockton, Chairman. In this position, Cook will lead Lockton's strategic finance function in alignment with the company's aggressive growth plan.

"As we continue to build Lockton's foundation for significant growth and expansion, I am excited to welcome Troy to Lockton's leadership team," said Lockton. "Troy has an impressive track record of helping companies realize exponential growth. In addition to his financial skill set, Troy is an outstanding strategic operations executive as he exhibited as an independent Lockton board member since 2018. His growth mindset will help to accelerate Lockton's path to $5 billion and beyond with a focus on perpetuating our private company status."

Cook brings more than 25 years of extensive financial and operational experience to the role. He is experienced working with innovative business models, executing complex transactions, and brings a deep understanding of mergers and acquisitions and capital markets to Lockton.

"Lockton continues to attract amazing people to our team," said Peter Clune, CEO. "We have hand selected people that are the very best at what they do and share our beliefs and values. Troy is a world-class CFO and a great person."

Most recently, Cook served for over 20 years as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at NPC International before retiring in 2018. Cook is a certified public accountant and earned his B.S. in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of Kansas.

"I am honored to be joining the high-quality leadership team assembled and led by Ron and Peter and the uniquely dedicated associates that make Lockton an extremely attractive employer and brokerage in the marketplace," said Cook. "I am truly energized to play a role in helping to execute upon the tremendous growth opportunities that lay before Lockton and in driving stakeholder value by leveraging the inherent foundational benefits of Lockton's independent private company platform."

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For 11 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." In 2019, Lockton was named a top 50 company to work for in London by Best Companies.

