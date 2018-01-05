Lockton Benefit Group announces Mascolo as Chief Operating Officer

"I'm thrilled to welcome Mike as COO. His stellar reputation in our industry, coupled with his personable nature, makes him a natural fit for Lockton," said Bob Reiff, President, Lockton Benefit Group. "We have some of the best minds in the business and Mike's leadership will certainly enhance our already outstanding capabilities."

In his most recent role as the Employee Benefits National Practice Resource Leader for Wells Fargo Insurance, Mascolo guided his client consulting teams in their thought leadership and resource development activities. Under his direction, the Employee Benefits Practice implemented a data-driven performance and execution model to deliver outstanding client solutions through an innovative alignment of resources and enhanced priority action planning.

"Lockton has a great reputation for client advice and innovation," said Mascolo. "I'm excited to join this winning team and look forward to new successes for our clients and the continued growth of our benefits business."

Mascolo will be based out of Lockton's Kansas City, Missouri office.

