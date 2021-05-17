Lockton Bolsters Transaction Liability Capability

KANSAS CITY, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton continues to add best-in-class talent to its industry-leading transaction liability team, today announcing key hires across the three transaction liability insurance product lines: Representations and Warranties (R&W) Insurance, Tax Liability Insurance and Contingent Liability and Litigation Insurance. These hires come on the heels of Lockton's addition of practice leaders Joshua Halpern, Eric Ziff, Gaurav Sud, and Matthew Heinz in the past six months, and exemplify Lockton's unwavering commitment to servicing its clients' M&A needs.

Industry veterans Eddie Kim, Paul Ahn, Emily Rosen and Nicole McCarthy join Lockton's R&W insurance practice. With backgrounds that span practice at major law firms and years of brokerage on complex and fast-moving R&W insurance placements, Lockton has further solidified its standing as the industry's premier broker in this segment.

Dan Berger joins Lockton from AIG, where he served as the lead tax insurance underwriter for North America and will now lead Lockton's tax liability insurance practice. Berger's prior experience as a tax attorney includes roles at Brookfield Asset Management, Moelis, and Proskauer Rose. Joining Berger in the tax insurance practice is Yonatan Tammam, a fellow tax lawyer who joins Lockton most recently from Kirkland & Ellis.

"We have witnessed a tremendous evolution in the tax insurance market in recent years." said Heinz. "Clearly, the time is now for this market to enjoy the same explosive growth as the R&W insurance market has seen, and Dan and Yoni will navigate that market on behalf of Lockton's clients to solve the most complex tax risks."

To head up its contingent liability and litigation insurance group, Lockton has hired Michael Perich. Perich joins the firm after spending most of his career in the litigation funding industry, where he held roles at Gerchen Keller, Burford Capital and most recently, Westfleet Advisors, a litigation finance advisor and broker.

Perich's hire illustrates Lockton's commitment and innovative approach to utilizing insurance capital to address its clients' contingent liability and litigation exposures. Sud says of Perich, "There is no one else in our industry with Michael's mix of litigation practice and litigation finance experience, and we can now offer our clients a perspective and capability that is wholly unique in our industry."

"These hires signal Lockton's unwavering commitment to addressing client needs and to building client-centric transaction liability insurance capacity for the long-term," said Devin Beresheim, EVP Lockton Specialties. "Lockton is committed to establishing a next generation transaction liability practice that will anticipate client needs and prepare the insurance market for every eventuality—these hires are yet another step towards realizing that goal."

About Lockton



What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 8,000 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.



For 12 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." In 2019, Lockton was named a top 50 company to work for in London by Best Companies. Most recently, Lockton was named among the 2021 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture, and financials.

SOURCE Lockton Companies