"In Said, we found a fabulous executive and the best possible fit for Lockton. Said has a unique combination of expertise in business, insurance and digital," said Ron Lockton. "Not only will Said help us improve Lockton's business, but he will also help lead change in our industry to deliver a better overall customer experience."

Taiym has built a remarkable career in the insurance industry, delivering huge impact for industry leaders including XL Group and Zurich North America. He is an expert in leading change and creating technology innovations that improve customer experience. Most recently, he was the senior vice president and chief information officer for the AF Group, a leading worker's compensation insurance organization.

He is a board member of the National Council on Compensation Insurance, a leading industry group, and serves on the University of Illinois-Chicago College of Business Advisory Board. Taiym holds bachelor's degrees from UIC in management information systems and finance. He also earned the Executive Management certification from Columbia University.

About Lockton

Lockton is a global professional services firm with 6,500 Associates who advise clients on strategic risk issues and provide commercial insurance, employee benefits and retirement programs. Lockton has grown to become the world's largest privately held, independent insurance broker by helping clients achieve their objectives. For nine consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance".

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockton-chooses-veteran-chief-digital-officer-to-drive-innovation-300630346.html

SOURCE Lockton

Related Links

http://www.lockton.com

