Lockton Dunning Transitions to New Leadership

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After successfully leading the Dallas office of Lockton Dunning, Steve Idoux has been elevated to President of Lockton Dunning — a critical region of Lockton's People Solutions business. Idoux will transition into the role after nearly 20 years of Bruce Sammis in the top leadership post.

"At a time of tremendous growth for our business, it's imperative that we have a leader that understands our legacy, our culture and our clients," said Sammis, outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Lockton Dunning. "There's no doubt that Steve is ready to continue the firm's growth by developing even more innovative service offerings and recruiting and developing the best talent in the industry."

With extensive experience in aligning various types of health and welfare plans to corporate business objectives, Idoux is recognized as a thought leader in employee benefits. In addition to leading the sales team in the region, Idoux will take point on further developing the firm's reputation as a leader in employee benefits solutions and corporate wellbeing consulting.

Sammis announced his retirement effective at the end of 2023.

"The resources and the clients are what initially drew me to Lockton Dunning, but it's the people that make me the most honored to assume this new role," said Idoux. "Building on the formula for success perfected by Bruce, our focus on the Associate experience and our client service culture to exceed expectations will remain the same."

Idoux joined Lockton Dunning in March 2007 as Vice President and became a Lockton Partner in 2019. In 2021, Idoux was promoted to President of Lockton Dunning's Dallas office. Previously, Idoux served in a Sales and Account Management role at Cigna.

A graduate of Leadership Dallas and a Mayoral Appointee to the Dallas Police & Fire Pension System Board of Trustees, Idoux earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management information sciences from The University of Oklahoma.

ABOUT LOCKTON

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 10,750 Associates doing business in more than 140 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 15 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." Lockton was named among the 2022 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture and financials.

