Lockton Financial Services continues expansion with addition of Marsh alternative investment and product innovation expert

BOSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton today announced the appointment of M. Machua Millett as Chief Innovation Officer and Alternative Investment Practice Leader within its Lockton Financial Services (LFS) unit, further cementing the company's position as a destination for the insurance industry's best talent and a source of creative risk management solutions for its clients.

Millett brings to Lockton deep technical expertise and complex claims experience. He has worked extensively with private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds, SPACs and companies involved in traditional IPOs and reverse mergers. He joins Lockton from Marsh, where he spent 12 years in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as Chief Innovation Officer in the company's FINPRO Practice.

At Marsh, Millett helped to create a number of innovative insurance coverage solutions, including products focused on wage and hour liability, regulatory investigation costs, intellectual property infringement liability, reputational risk, SPAC and de-SPAC transactions and more. Prior to his broking career, he spent a decade as an intellectual property, securities and general commercial litigator and insurance coverage defense lawyer at Skadden Arps, Bingham McCutchen and Edwards Angell Palmer & Dodge.

Based in Boston, Millett will report to Gary Phillips, Lockton Financial Services Leader for the Northeast.

"Private equity and venture capital firms along with companies involved in SPACs, deSPACs, and similar transactions need access to flexible insurance and risk management advice and guidance that can keep up with their rapidly evolving activities." Millett said. "I'm delighted to join the dynamic and entrepreneurial team at Lockton and look forward to continuing to deliver imaginative solutions to best serve our clients' needs."

"Mach's addition reflects Lockton's commitment to building the best broking team in the industry, and to investing in resources to best serve the private equity space," said Tim Ryan, Chief Operating Officer, Lockton Northeast. "His experience and ingenuity will help us continue to innovate for the benefit of Lockton clients across the country."

