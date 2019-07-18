Lockton grows Cyber and Technology Practice to expand cyber risk resources

Dagostino brings over 15 years of cyber risk management experience as an underwriter as well as a brokerage cyber risk practice leader. For the past 3 1/2 years, he was the global head of cyber risk consulting and insurance at Willis Towers Watson. Dagostino previously spent over a decade with insurance carriers as an underwriter and leader developing cyber and technology as well as errors and omissions business. Prior to joining the insurance industry, he worked in the venture capital space conducting due diligence and valuation of private equity- and venture capital-backed companies. Dagostino brings valuable experience with startup technologies in addition to understanding both the carrier and brokerage sides of the business.

"Cyber risk is an evolving area that is a concern throughout our clients' organizations, including the C-suite," said Ron Lockton, CEO. "Lockton is uniquely positioned with cyber experts around the world to help clients navigate this somewhat uncertain environment. Anthony will lead the global team to deliver a cyber risk management strategy that is individually designed for each client."

Lockton's Cyber and Technology Practice consults with clients to create custom insurance solutions that address their cyber risk. Dagostino will bring together the team's deep expertise to develop a cyber and technology platform that leverages analytics to deliver tailored solutions for clients that target their real, underlying cyber risk.

"I was attracted to Lockton because they are independent, privately held and have a culture of Associate empowerment," said Dagostino. "This provides a great opportunity to build on the momentum that's already in place. I look forward to joining the team where, together, we will take those efforts to the next level for clients by expanding Lockton's capabilities."

Cyber is an increasingly common consideration for businesses as they work to grow their business and maintain their reputations. Lockton partners with clients to understand how technology enables their business and how cyber threats could impact the reputation and financials of their organization. This approach combined with market relationships dating back to the early days of cyber risk allows Lockton to thoroughly understand clients' cyber exposures and to follow them through to risk mitigation and risk transfer.

About Lockton

Lockton is a global professional services firm with 7,500 Associates who advise clients on protecting their people, property and reputations. Lockton has grown to become the world's largest privately held, independent insurance broker by helping clients achieve their objectives. For ten consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

SOURCE Lockton

Related Links

http://www.lockton.com

