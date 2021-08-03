Lockton hires Mark A. Schwartz to lead Transaction Liability Claims

"As we continue to grow our practice, I am excited to welcome Mark to our team," said Eric Ziff, Partner and co-leader of Lockton's Transaction Liability Practice. "He has an impressive track record representing insurers in high-stakes litigation. Our clients will be in incredibly capable hands with Mark guiding them through this most pivotal moment in the lifespan of their insurance policy."

Schwartz brings more than 20 years of extensive insurance and financial services litigation experience to the role. He has represented clients in disputes arising from alleged fraud and breaches of representations and warranties (R&W) during mergers and acquisitions and advised insurance carriers on R&W insurance claims, which experience will allow him to provide Lockton's clients with a key perspective when evaluating their claim. Most recently, Schwartz practiced as a partner with Porter Wright Morris & Arthur (previously Butler Rubin LLP). Before that, he practiced with Jenner & Block in Chicago.

"We are hyper focused on what our clients need and continue to invest in new resources to provide a world class service offering," said Lockton's U.S. Chief Operating Officer, Said Taiym. "This addition to our industry-leading transaction liability team ensures our clients have dedicated and expert support in every step of the process."

As claims leader, Schwartz will build out Lockton's claims advocacy capabilities to shepherd clients through a claim with objective advice and counsel.

"I look forward to joining a company and team that is truly unmatched in the industry," said Schwartz. "With Lockton's platform of independence, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit, there is no limit to the difference we can make in how our clients approach their transactions.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 8,000 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 12 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." Lockton was also named among the 2021 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture, and financials.

SOURCE Lockton Companies