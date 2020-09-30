Lockton launches National Surety Practice

"Lockton's success has always been advanced by a strategy that puts the client at the center of everything we do," said Said Taiym, US Chief Operating Officer. "Our surety clients thrive on innovation, risk mitigation and finding new ways to reduce total cost. Under Patrick's leadership, the entire practice will bring deeper collaboration to enhance the client experience and deliver superior results."

In Patrick's new role, he will focus on bringing Lockton's best-in-class surety tools, talent and resources to solve the most challenging client issues. The National Surety Practice focus will include:

Surety support for clients supported by all Lockton business lines

Alignment of resources and technical expertise

Best-in-class underwriting and marketing strategies

Innovation in technology and analytics

"Jack Lockton founded this company as a construction and surety brokerage and I learned the business from him," said Pribyl. "Jack would tell prospects to 'Look to Lockton' because we assembled the surety horsepower to solve their most complex challenges. It's in that spirit that our National Surety Practice has aligned to bring the full power of that commitment and the financial acumen to all Lockton clients."

For more information on Lockton's Surety Practice, visit lockon.com/surety.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 8,000 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 11 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." In 2019, Lockton was named a top 50 company to work for in London by Best Companies.

SOURCE Lockton Companies