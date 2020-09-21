Lockton partners with minority brokerage to transform landscape of insurance industry

"The insurance industry must evolve to become more diverse," said Brian Roberts, Lockton's Chief Diversity Officer. "Our partnership with Birwood is part of our commitment to shape the trajectory of the insurance industry from a diversity perspective, create opportunities for underrepresented populations and make a lasting impact in our communities."

The Birwood name was inspired by Detroit's symbolic Birwood Wall, built in 1941 along the infamous 8 Mile Road. A former landmark for segregation, today it is a symbol of progress, painted brightly to celebrate civil rights leaders. The Birwood team chose this name to acknowledge history, recognize how far society has come and as a commitment to breaking barriers in the financial services and insurance industries.

"Birwood and Lockton share the same entrepreneurial spirit and passion for service, creating a perfect match," said Elaine Coffman, President, Lockton Michigan. "While we are not the first to partner with a diverse broker, I am confident our alliance is unrivaled in our industry."

This partnership is unique in the brokerage industry, providing end-to-end solutions, including risk management, benefits and human capital consulting, business succession planning, while also assisting companies with bringing their corporate social responsibility goals and supply chain diversity initiatives to life. Birwood will tap into Lockton's experts, as needed, in disciplines like actuarial service, compliance and claims management. Over time, Birwood will continue to grow its team, creating career opportunities for diverse populations across the country in the insurance brokerage industry.

"When clients work with us, they benefit from a minority-owned partner with the freedom to do what's right for their business while also drawing on the global resources of Lockton to deliver results." said Ken Hurtt, Birwood Services Group CEO. "In addition to our industry expertise, we are dedicated to helping connect other MBEs to new opportunities. We are thrilled to form this partnership and look forward to creating opportunity for years to come."

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 8,000 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 11 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." In 2019, Lockton was named a top 50 company to work for in London by Best Companies.

About Birwood Services Group

Birwood Services Group is an insurance broker that is passionate about helping clients solve business problems by developing risk management, benefits and human capital programs. Birwood offers boutique client service and global expertise, aligned with corporate social responsibility goals. Birwood is backed by the global capabilities, resources and expertise of Lockton Companies.

Interested in building a career at Birwood Services Group? Please contact Ken Hurtt at 313.789.6000, [email protected]

SOURCE Lockton Companies