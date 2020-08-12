Lockwood Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockwood, an industry leader in scientific-based medical communications, today announced its fourth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. Microsoft, Oracle, Patagonia, 7 Eleven, Zappos.com, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

Placement on this elite list is recognition of the company's continued growth, fueled by an acute focus on exceeding client expectations, while fostering a supportive company culture. "When our team members feel supported and challenged, they are motivated to succeed on behalf of our clients, which ultimately benefits patients. It is humbling to be recognized for embracing a growth mindset and empowering our teams to do their best work for our clients," says Lockwood president and chief executive officer, Matthew Schecter.

Ranking on the 2020 Inc. 5000 marks an extended period of growing revenue and customer satisfaction for Lockwood, which is currently trusted by more than 25 leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and teams to bring their innovative treatment options to the market. "If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief, James Ledbetter.

Lockwood moved up more than 650 spots this year, positioned amongst the top 2,000 companies. Lockwood's appearance on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, marks the company's fourth consecutive appearance on the annual list, a feat that less than 25% of companies on the list ever achieve. This recognition adds to Lockwood's recent accolades and awards, including:

6-Time Hartford Business Journal Best Places to Work in Connecticut

2020 Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Company

2019 Medical, Marketing and Media (MM&M) Best Place to Work

