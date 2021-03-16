Lockwood Ranks No. 115 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the New York Metro Region

"As the largest privately held medical communications agency in North America, trusted by more than 25 of the leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies as a strategic partner bringing their greatest innovations to healthcare practitioners and patients, our growth is directly related to the talent, expertise, and flexibility of our team members who we are grateful to work with every day," says Lockwood president and chief executive officer, Matthew Schecter. "Placement on this elite list is recognition of the company's continued growth, fueled by an acute focus on exceeding client expectations, while fostering a supportive company culture," says Schecter.

The companies on this list show stunning growth rates across all industries in the New York City area. In 2019 alone, they employed more than 48,000 people and added nearly $9 billion to the New York metro area economy. Companies based in Stamford, Connecticut, New York City, and central New Jersey brought in the highest revenue overall.

"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove that these businesses are here to stay."

About Lockwood

www.thelockwoodgrp.com

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Lockwood communicates clinical and therapeutic advances to every type of medical expert, healthcare practitioner, and decision maker. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices. Lockwood teams are organized around the specific needs of each client. With extensive experience in oncology, rare diseases, and all major therapeutic areas, along with highly specialized knowledge in biologics, devices, and diagnostics, Lockwood can quickly deploy the right scientific, business, and communications experts to address the challenges at hand.

SOURCE The Lockwood Group

Related Links

http://www.thelockwoodgrp.com

