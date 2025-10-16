LOCnificent Fest 2025: A Vibrant Celebration of Natural Hair, Diaspora Identity, and Community

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Unloc'd, the Brooklyn-based creative and cultural production studio reimagines how Black joy, identity, and diaspora culture are celebrated, successfully wrapped its latest installment of LOCnificent Fest —a dynamic two-part experience where locs, natural hair, and community took center stage.

Locsanity Community Impact Award Winners

Founded by cultural curator and advocate Lovaeta K. Amoako, whose personal loc journey began in 2010, Culture Unloc'd launched LOCnificent Fest as a bold response to the lack of representation and reverence for natural hair, and locs more specifically, in mainstream spaces.

This year's theme, "WE ARE THE BLUEPRINT," spotlighted the power and influence of the loc and natural hair community through two signature events:

SETTING THE STANDARD Panel Mixer (October 2): A thought-provoking evening of conversation, cocktails, and culture that explored ownership, branding, and authenticity in Black creative spaces. The discussion featured powerful entrepreneurial trailblazers, Michelle Cadore (DA SPOT NYC) and Annette Roche (NappStar), who are shaping culture on their own terms.

LOCnificent Fest 7.0 (October 5, Atolye Venue & Bar, Brooklyn, NY): A full-day celebration featuring the inaugural Locsanity Community Impact Awards, honoring individuals who exemplify leadership, creativity, and dedication to uplifting their communities. Changemakers Keisha Charmaine Felix and Marcelle Lashley-Kaboré were awarded $1,500 and commemorative trophy for their positive impact in the loc'd and boarder communities. The festival also featured a cultural locs and natural hair showcase, live performances, DJs, a black-owned vendor marketplace along with vibrant energy.

This year's festival brought together a diverse community of artists, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and families to honor the richness of locs and natural hair culture. From haircare empowerment to diasporic storytelling, LOCnificent Fest proves on again that culture is not only personal—it's revolutionary.

This year's community impact award sponsor, Locsanity, and event sponsor, Taliah Waajid Brand, were joined by product sponsors Pattern Beauty, Jamaican Mango & Lime, Via Natural, Rucker Roots, Black Girl Vitamins, Zigley's, and Love, Light & Locs.

"We created LOCnificent Fest to hold a space where our beauty, our roots, and our stories are celebrated unapologetically," said Lovaeta K. Amoako, founder of Culture Unloc'd. "It's about creating joy and affirmation for our community—and watching it grow year after year has been incredible."

LOCnificent Fest continues to spark dialogue, connection, and pride—loc by loc, story by story.

For more information on Culture Unloc'd and future events, visit LOCnificentFest.com and preview recap on YouTube.

