Locomobi World Announces 'OutPound Ai': Driver Self-Service Release System for Impounded Vehicles

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locomobi World Inc. expands the Worldstream initiative of linking cars, people and data through one master cloud portal to share with all potential users. The Secure Automated Outpound Ai (Artificial intelligence) application truly changes how cities and towing companies manage impounded vehicles. This fully automated and unattended solution for drivers keeps staff physically safe while securely protecting drivers identity and payment, allowing drivers to retrieve their vehicles 24/7. The impounded car's driver is able to securely identify themselves, pay, gain pedestrian access into the lot, and drive out with their vehicle while safeguarding against unauthorized access or tailgating. This includes people on foot or in other cars.

Locomobi World Inc.

Payment is simple. In conjunction with the Monex group industry leading unattended payment terminals, drivers can easily pay by taping or inserting their credit cards. This makes payments quick and easy, and more secure since you know the driver physically has the card in question. With Locomobi World's automated dispatch system, you can even get real-time alerts from supported parking lots with images that a car is non-compliant and should be impounded. Automated access & audit reports to allow approved tow truck drivers to deliver cars any time of the day. The built-in Artificial Intelligence ensures proper valuation of users and offenders.

"Locomobi world have introduced a system that eliminates the intrusiveness of having your vehicle impounded," says Co-Founder and CEO Grant Fuflane. "The Worldstream Portal is very flexible as we use restful APIs that can integrate with existing systems."

Outpoind is controlled by LocoMobi World's WorldStream Cloud Portal powered byLPR Express, With the highest read rate in the industry at 99.9% accuracy, the LPR computer vision system eliminates trespassers through access key sharing - no fobs, keys, or cards to be passed around or cloned.

LocoMobi continues to seamlessly connect tenants, visitors and transients in these mixed-use communities to the LocoMobi World transportation network. Soon, users will be linked throughout the city making it easier to navigate the transportation infrastructure.

About LocoMobi World Inc.

LocoMobi World Inc. is a cloud-based Smart City technology company specializing in parking, tolling, transit, storage, asset tracking, fleet and threat management solutions. Our WorldStream cloud portal is the first fully distributed cloud infrastructure management system. In addition, LocoMobi World provides pioneering technology to government, institutional and parking management clients throughout North America and has a growing platform of transportation infrastructure patents. LocoMobi World Inc. has reinvented how people travel throughout the transportation infrastructure in terms of parking, curbside, drive-thru and security.

LocoMobi's leading cloud-based Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) system offers a refined approach for revenue control, virtual permitting, violation and citation management, toll road management, managed traffic lanes, gated lane environments, as well as residential multi-level condominium building parking control and access.

For more information, please visit our website at https://locomobiworld.com or call Grant Furlane at 416.898.3455.

Related Images

patent-pending-outpund-ai.jpg

Patent Pending Outpund AI

SOURCE Locomobi World Inc.