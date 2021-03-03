LocoMobi World Inc. Announces Game-changing Automated WorldStream Truck and Fleet Yard Management System

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of truck yard management just got a whole lot smarter thanks to LocoMobi World's launch of WorldStream Truck Yard and Fleet Management. LocoMobi World, a leader in smart city transportation technology, has developed a seamless automated system that tracks trucks' and other fleets' entry and exit into a compound using its proprietary WorldStream Cloud Portal and its LetMeThrough System powered by LPR Express.

The most outstanding feature of this system is that it allows for dual authentication of both the cab and the trailer. The Licence Plate Recognition system scans the front licence plate of the cab, the driver is contacted via SMS that is registered to that plate, the driver responds to the SMS asking for the trailer identification, and access is then granted if the driver is permitted.

LocoMobi's WorldStream Cloud Portal allows trucking and fleet companies to manage drivers, cabs, and trailers in real time online. They can control things such as adding and removing drivers, short- and long-term permits and updating permission levels for each trailer.

As an added level of security, trucking companies can also register the drivers' personal vehicles exiting the lot. Upon exit, the system immediately allows the car to exit based on licence plate recognition. The system then sends an SMS to the driver to confirm it is ok to exit, which can ultimately prevent theft.

"LocoMobi World continues to develop innovative technology for all facets of the transportation industry. WorldStream Truck Yard and Fleet Management is another example of how our Smart City technology is connecting vehicles anywhere they travel," said Grant Furlane, LocoMobi World CEO. "WorldStream Truck Yard and Fleet Management streamlines operations for both the drivers and the companies, providing added levels of security and secure cloud infrastructure."

LocoMobi World Inc. seamlessly connects drivers to the LocoMobi World Inc. transportation network. Soon, users will be linked throughout the city and have exclusive offers as they navigate through LocoMobi World's network.

LocoMobi World Inc. is a cloud-based Smart City technology company specializing in parking, tolling, transit, storage, asset tracking, and threat management solutions. Our WorldStream cloud portal is the first fully distributed cloud infrastructure management system. In addition, LocoMobi World provides pioneering technology to government, institutional and parking management clients throughout North America and has a growing platform of transportation infrastructure patents. LocoMobi World Inc. has reinvented how people travel throughout the transportation infrastructure in terms of parking, curbside, drive-thru and security.

LocoMobi's leading cloud-based Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) system offers a refined approach for revenue control, virtual permitting, violation and citation management, toll road management, managed traffic lanes and gated lane environments, as well as residential multi-level condominium building parking control and access.

Our Smart City technology is connecting vehicles anywhere they travel.

