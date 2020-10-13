LocoMobi World Launches TheSmartCity.Blog Podcast with Hosts Alan Cross and Grant Furlane

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LocoMobi World, one of North America's Smart City technology leaders, is proud to announce the launch of TheSmartCity.Blog Technology Podcast. Hosted by internationally renowned broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker, Alan Cross of A Journal of Musical Things, and co-hosted by Grant Furlane, CEO LocoMobi World Inc., TheSmartCity.Blog is a technology podcast that looks at how buildings, cities and communities are getting smarter, more efficient and more connected. The podcast is aired twice per month with guest speakers and subjects ranging from Smart City infrastructure, buildings, transportation and smart communities. The goal is to tackle the challenges of the ever-changing world of Smart City initiatives.

Locomobi World Inc.

Past guests have included Sandy Carter, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Global Partners and Programs and Adrian Wang, Director of Innovation & Sustainability at Deltera (part of the Tridel Group of Companies). Coming up later this month will be Daniel Marinovic of Dream Unlimited who will discuss the details involved when developing smart city communities.

"This exciting and informative podcast will cover all aspects of Smart City technology with leading industry experts," says Grant Furlane, LocoMobi World's CEO. "We look forward to sharing our interesting, thoughtful and insightful podcast episodes that dig deep into the ever-changing world of Smart City technology."

Listeners are encouraged to tune in and send in their Smart City questions for this panel of experts. Head to https://www.thesmartcity.blog to catch up on previous episodes and to find information on upcoming ones! TheSmartCity.Blog Podcast is also available to stream on Spotify, Apple, Acast, Deezer and Stitcher. Be sure to also follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/SmartCityPod.

About LocoMobi World Inc.

LocoMobi World is a Smart City, parking & transportation technology company that manufactures and delivers innovative enterprise hardware, and cloud-based software solutions, including a revolutionary license plate recognition system for some of the biggest names in parking and transportation in North America.

Offering a diverse range of products from mobile apps & software solutions, to traditional parking equipment, LocoMobi World accommodates a broad range of environments that include municipalities and garages, commercial and residential buildings, hotels, airports, medical centres, and universities.

For more information please visit our website at https://locomobiworld.com or call Grant Furlane at 416.898.3455.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE LocoMobi World Inc.

Related Links

https://locomobiworld.com

