LOCOMOTIVE Agency Expands Global Footprint and Service Offerings with Newest Acquisition

05 Oct, 2023

US-based SEO heavyweight LOCOMOTIVE Agency acquires Europe-based digital marketing firm IMS Marketing.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LOCOMOTIVE Agency, a leading Enterprise SEO agency, has acquired IMS Marketing, an award-winning, international B2B marketing agency. This strategic move comes at a time when businesses are seeking opportunities for revenue growth amidst a possible recession in the US market. LOCOMOTIVE's international expansion positions LOCOMOTIVE as a trusted partner for companies aiming to increase their revenue lines through global expansion.

Since its establishment in 2012, LOCOMOTIVE has been at the forefront of SEO consulting. Headquartered in the USA, LOCOMOTIVE has built a solid and industry-recognized reputation by delivering exceptional results for medium to enterprise-level clients thanks to a talented and knowledgeable team across North and South America, the UK, and now Europe.

This is not the first time LOCOMOTIVE has expanded its portfolio. The agency brought Mad Leads, a paid media company specializing in B2B and B2C direct response advertising, into the fold in 2021, enabling LOCOMOTIVE to offer a comprehensive suite of paid media services, including programmatic display advertising, paid search media, social media advertising, and in-depth analytic reporting.

LOCOMOTIVE's second expansion is its first acquisition outside the United States. By integrating IMS Marketing's European presence, LOCOMOTIVE gains a significant opportunity to scale its digital marketing services across continents, including its go-to-market strategy. As Kevin Moran, the founder and managing director of IMS Marketing, put it, "Joining forces with LOCOMOTIVE Agency opens up remarkable prospects for our team and clients. LOCOMOTIVE's expertise in SEO and Paid Marketing, coupled with our capabilities in international strategy, branding, and creative services, create an unrivaled offering."

Marty Martin, the CEO and founder of LOCOMOTIVE, agrees. "Partnering with LOCOMOTIVE provides businesses with the means to increase revenue by expanding internationally with already-established expertise," said Martin. "IMS Marketing brings a wealth of invaluable assets that reinforce our commitment to deliver exceptional results for our clients everywhere in the world they want to be."

LOCOMOTIVE Agency's acquisition of IMS Marketing marks a significant milestone in its strategic growth plan. By expanding its footprint and service offerings, LOCOMOTIVE is well-positioned to navigate economic uncertainties and an ever-changing digital landscape. With an exceptional team, diverse expertise, and exclusive partnerships, LOCOMOTIVE remains committed and able to support clients in achieving their marketing goals worldwide. To learn more, visit locomotive.agency.

