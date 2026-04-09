locqube Launches AI-Powered Home Selling Platform That Puts Sellers Back in Control

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locqube Inc

Apr 09, 2026, 14:13 ET

New York startup replaces the opaque, agent-controlled transaction with a transparent, seller-directed experience — at 1.99% commission

BRONX, N.Y., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- locqube today announced the launch of its AI-powered home selling platform, offering New York and Connecticut homeowners a new way to sell that gives them direct control over their own transaction. The platform replaces the traditional agent-centric model—which typically costs sellers 5% to 6% in commissions—with a transparent, technology-driven experience backed by in-house licensed agents and a 1.99% listing fee.

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The locqube platform consolidates every step of the home sale—valuation, listing, marketing approvals, tour scheduling, offer tracking, negotiations and document management—into a single dashboard. Sellers can see pricing logic, buyer activity and offer status in real time, without waiting on a phone call. A free AI-powered home valuation gives sellers an immediate understanding of their equity position and local market before they commit to anything. Once photos are ready, a home can be listed on the MLS in minutes.

Sellers choose from two paths: a self-service hybrid AI-plus-agent experience priced at $899, where the homeowner controls the process and a licensed agent steps in for negotiations and contracts, or full-service representation with expert guidance from start to close.

"For decades, homeowners have been passengers in their own home sale," said Manny Pantiga, co-founder and CEO of locqube. "They don't see the data, they don't control the timeline, and they pay 5% or 6% for the privilege of being kept in the dark. We built locqube to change that — to give sellers real-time visibility, meaningful choices and a process that actually works for them."

The savings are significant. On a $1 million New York home, a seller using locqube saves between $30,000 and $41,000 compared to a traditional brokerage. The platform operates as a fully licensed brokerage, meaning sellers receive professional representation without the legacy cost structure.

"We're not asking sellers to go it alone — we're giving them the tools, the data and the expert backup to make smart decisions," Pantiga said. "That's what it means to be a consumer-first platform."

locqube is currently available in New York and Connecticut and accepting new sellers at app.locqube.com/sell.

About locqube
locqube is a consumer-first, AI-powered home selling platform that offers sellers access to an in-house licensed real estate agent to guide them as much or as little as they want. The platform gives sellers real-time transparency, full control over the process, and access to agents with a 1.99% listing fee instead of the traditional 5–6%. Sellers sell fast and keep more of what they've earned. locqube is a fully licensed brokerage. For more information, visit locqube.com.

NEW YORK TIMES JOURNALIST PITCH

SUBJECT: A New York startup thinks it can finally break real estate's information monopoly

locqube, a New York-based proptech startup, launched an AI-powered home selling platform this month that gives homeowners real-time control over every step of their transaction — pricing, showings, offers and negotiations — for a 1.99% commission, compared to the traditional 5% to 6%. The platform was built to solve a problem that has persisted for decades in residential real estate: sellers are largely shut out of their own deal, unable to see buyer activity, pricing logic or offer status without going through an agent. Co-founder and CEO Manny Pantiga is available to speak, and we can connect you with New York sellers who have used the platform.

Manny Pantiga, co-founder and CEO[email protected] | locqube.com

Media Contact: [email protected] | 212-945-8653 | locqube.com

SOURCE locqube Inc

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