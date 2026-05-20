Locus Bio-Energy Reports 12-Month Delaware Basin Results Showing >15% EUR Expansion with SUSTAIN®

Breakthrough Wolfcamp A trial shows advanced biosurfactants can deliver sustained oil and gas performance in one of energy's most challenging environments

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Bio-Energy today announced 12-month field results from a controlled Delaware Basin Wolfcamp A trial of SUSTAIN®, a biosurfactant-based frac surfactant designed to help operators recover more oil from new wells. Wells treated with Locus's SUSTAIN continue to outperform matched untreated offset wells with the performance holding through the transition into boundary-dominated flow twelve months post treatment.

The 12-month results showed:

Approximately 20% higher cumulative oil production

Approximately 23% higher cumulative gas production

More than 17% lower water-oil ratio (WOR) compared with matched untreated offset wells

More than 15% Estimated Ultimate Recovery (EUR) expansion per treated well

For operators, the results point to a bigger shift: advanced biosurfactants are moving from promise to proven field performance. In a sector focused on producing more, improving economics and reducing operational complexity, SUSTAIN® delivered measurable uplift without requiring changes to standard completion designs, equipment or field procedures.

"Conventional surfactants were never designed for the pore networks we're working in today," said Megan Pearl, Vice President of Technology at Locus Fermentation Solutions. "SUSTAIN® was. When your chemistry matches the scale of the rock, you reach oil the reservoir wouldn't otherwise give up — and twelve months in, those wells are proving it."

SUSTAIN® is added into standard frac programs and is designed to improve how hydrocarbons move through tight shale rock. The product helps operators access more of the reservoir already contacted by the completion, creating a more efficient performance layer without adding complexity to the job.

The 12-month data builds on earlier six-month results and provides additional evidence that the improvement is durable. Production uplift continued as the wells moved beyond the strongest early production period, while WOR performance remained favorable for the treated wells.

"During the early-time fracture-controlled flow period, treated wells exhibited a 20% oil-rate uplift," said Marty Shumway, Senior Vice President at Locus Bio-Energy. "The most compelling story is what happened next. As the wells transitioned into boundary-dominated flow, rate separation held — proving this uplift is not simply accelerated production, but a fundamental improvement in incremental recovery versus un-treated wells."

The controlled field trial was conducted on a six-well Delaware Basin pad, with three treated wells and three untreated controls using matched laterals, proppant volumes, fluid systems, and zipper-frac configurations. Full-pad cumulative production confirmed the performance trend reported at six months. In addition to production uplift, the trial indicated payback in under 30 days and a 13-18X return on incremental investment at 12 months. The sustained water-oil ratio improvement also contributed to an estimated $1-$3 per barrel reduction in lease operating expenses through lower lifting, transport and produced-water disposal expenses.

"Operators measure the value of unconventional wells through EUR as it underpins revenue, reserves, and capital allocation decisions.," Shumway added. " A 15% increase can significantly improve well economics. Chemistry shifts from a cost in the completion budget to a high-leverage tool and driver of overall asset value."

For more information visit: www.LocusFS.com

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ABOUT LOCUS BIO-ENERGY

Locus Bio-Energy is the oil and gas innovation division of Locus Fermentation Solutions, a global leader in biomanufacturing. The company develops high-performance, biosurfactant-enhanced treatments that optimize well performance, reduce operational costs, and increase long-term asset value. Solutions are proven to outperform traditional oilfield chemicals across stimulation, EOR, flow assurance, and other applications — helping operators get more oil, faster and longer. All products are made in the USA and backed by expert technical support, testing, and field validation.

SOURCE Locus Bio-Energy