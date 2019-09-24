Locus Biosciences selected by FierceBiotech as one of its "Fierce 15" Biotech Companies of 2019

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Biosciences today announced that it has been named by FierceBiotech as one of 2019's Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most promising private biotechnology companies in the industry.

"This year has seen unrivalled scientific talent in the early-stage life sciences world and it has been a pleasure for us at FierceBiotech to speak to all 15 winners and hear their passion, progress and panache," said Ben Adams, senior editor of FierceBiotech. "Each company brought something different, exciting and potentially life-changing for a myriad of patients around the world across a host of diseases and disorders, using cutting-edge science, top-notch teams and a drive to genuinely make the world a better place, despite the risks and challenges that, as ever in biotech, lay ahead."

Locus Biosciences develops CRISPR-engineered precision antibacterial products to address critical unmet medical needs in antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections and microbiome-related disease. Locus is the world leader in CRISPR-engineered bacteriophage therapeutics, uniquely leveraging the powerful Type I CRISPR-Cas3 system to specifically destroy the DNA of target bacteria cells, quickly killing them. This DNA-shredding technology is the most potent mechanism of action known for driving cell death using CRISPR and is distinct from the Cas9 systems widely used in gene editing.

"We are proud to be named to the 2019 Fierce 15 list," said Paul Garofolo, CEO of Locus. "FierceBiotech has a phenomenal track record of identifying private biotechnology companies that are on the cusp of rapid growth and value creation, and we are pleased to be recognized along with the other promising companies on the list this year."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. Every year FierceBiotech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position. This is FierceBiotech's 17th annual Fierce 15 selection.

Locus Biosciences is an emerging biotechnology company developing CRISPR Cas3-engineered precision antibacterial products. Its novel approach leverages an adaptive immune system present in many bacteria called the CRISPR-Cas system to engineer bacteriophages that precisely kill target bacteria while leaving non-targeted beneficial bacteria unharmed. Locus is rapidly moving its lead programs into clinical development for infectious disease and microbiome indications.

FierceBiotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest biotech news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more.

