Locus Biosurfactants deliver industry leading oil production uplift in the Permian

20% more oil, 15% more gas, and 12× ROI in Delaware Basin wells with field-proven biosurfactant-based technology

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Bio-Energy announced new Delaware Basin field results demonstrating how its SUSTAIN® SF101 biosurfactant-based technology is setting a new benchmark for chemical efficiency in hydraulic fracturing. In a recent Wolfcamp A program, wells treated with SUSTAIN® delivered a 20% increase in oil production, 15% increase in gas, and a 23% lower water–oil ratio (WOR) compared to untreated offsets, achieving a 12× return on investment (ROI) within six months.

The program compared three SUSTAIN®-treated wells with three control wells completed under identical parameters. Production data compiled through Enverus and verified by the operator confirmed the uplift, with payout achieved in less than one month. The improvement was driven by faster oil cut, more efficient flowback, and sustained production uplift over 180 days.

"Oil and gas operators have already optimized capital and design efficiencies in hydraulic fracturing—it's time to unlock chemical efficiency," said Martin Shumway, Senior Vice President at Locus Bio-Energy. "In Delaware Basin Wolfcamp wells, SUSTAIN® delivered 20% more oil over six months, demonstrating how operators can use biosurfactant chemistry to increase asset value and achieve stronger returns."

With mechanical designs already optimized across U.S. shale plays, operators are turning to higher-efficiency chemistry to capture additional value from their completion programs. SUSTAIN® delivers ultra-small micelles (~3–5 nm) capable of accessing previously unreachable reserves in shale nanopores, improving hydrocarbon mobility and enhancing fluid cleanup under high-salinity conditions.

Across the Permian, major operators have recently begun publicly emphasizing that advanced chemical treatments are driving measurable production gains. These announcements signal a clear shift underway: chemistry is no longer a secondary additive — it is emerging as a strategic lever for improving recovery, accelerating early production, and strengthening well economics.

This industry momentum underscores what Locus Bio-Energy has been demonstrating in the field for years. Operators are recognizing that meaningful gains now come from optimized chemistry rather than further mechanical changes or increased intensity.

"Seeing major industry leaders openly acknowledge the impact of chemistry is a pivotal moment for oil and gas," said Dr. Megan Pearl, Vice President of Global Technology at Locus Bio-Energy. "For years, mechanical design has dominated the conversation. Now, operators are recognizing that chemistry can materially change recovery and economics. With tighter budgets and higher expectations, technologies like SUSTAIN® — returning about twelve dollars for every dollar invested — are becoming essential."

The performance of SUSTAIN® in the Delaware Basin aligns with a broader industry movement toward chemistry-led optimization. The technology is already deployed across multiple U.S. basins, where consistent production improvements have made it a dependable lever for operators seeking to push productivity and economic performance further.

"Our SUSTAIN® line has proven its impressive performance capabilities across basins and tiered operators over the past several years," said John Uhran, Chief Executive Officer of Locus Fermentation Solutions, parent company of Locus Bio-Energy. "It is rewarding to see it now in the hands of major operators and continuing to deliver the impactful results we've consistently demonstrated in both the field and the lab."

Read the full Wolfcamp A SUSTAIN® Case Study for a deeper dive into production and economic data.

Production Results Highlights

+20% oil, +15% gas , and 23% lower WOR vs. control wells

, and vs. control wells 12× ROI within six months; payout in under one month

within six months; Improved flowback, higher IP, and sustained uplift over 180 days

over 180 days Drop-in performance requiring no design or equipment changes

About Locus Bio-Energy

Locus Bio-Energy is the oil innovation division of Locus Fermentation Solutions, a global leader in biomanufacturing. The company develops high-performance, biosurfactant-enhanced treatments that optimize well performance, reduce operational costs and increase long-term asset value. The solutions are proven to outperform traditional oilfield chemicals in applications such as stimulation, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), flow assurance and more—helping operators get more oil, faster and longer. All solutions are made in the USA and backed by expert technical support, testing and field validation. For more information, visit www.locusbioenergy.com.

