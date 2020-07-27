Locus partners with eTrac to enable customers to find last-mile third party carriers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a global B2B SaaS company that automates human decisions in the supply chain, today announced a partnership with eTrac, a final-mile technology gateway platform that connects shippers with 3PL operators.

Locus and eTrac will provide a seamless solution to manage last-mile operations. Locus' routing and track&trace customers who have their own fleet or run their operations on leased fleet will now be able to choose from thousands of carriers across the USA. On the other hand, eTrac's customers will have access to Locus' cutting edge track&trace technology.

This partnership provides joint customers with the ability to optimally utilize their captive fleet while also having the option to add third-party carriers, all on one platform. This also ensures end-to-end real-time visibility in a cost-efficient manner.

"The partnership with eTrac will ensure that our customers have all the necessary options to choose the right fleet mix for their last-mile operations. Our customers' convenience means a lot to us and this is a crucial step in that direction," said Nishith Rastogi, CEO, Locus. "COVID-19 has disrupted supply chains and this partnership will ensure that companies can now find fleet and also get access to high-class technology to manage and automate operations in these demanding times."

eTrac's integrations into thousands of carriers across the country, combined with Locus's fleet management for captive fleets enables customers to manage mixed fleet of vehicles (owned and outsourced) effortlessly.

"Our partnership with Locus combines the ease and intelligence of the eTrac platform with the added control and visibility of their comprehensive system," said eTrac Executive Vice President, Danny Barfield, "We're proud to offer their customers access to the most comprehensive network of last mile carriers to seamlessly access any needed last mile capacity."

Locus, which presently works with top clients across Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, and India, has achieved a peak of 2 million+ orders processed in a day (200,000 orders an hour). It also has offices in the USA, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The company has so far raised $29 million from tier-1 investors Tiger Global, Falcon Edge, Blume Ventures, Exfinity Venture Partners & growX ventures, among others.

About Locus:

Locus is a deep-tech platform that automates human decisions in the supply chain to provide efficiency, transparency, and consistency in logistics operations.

The platform uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer smart logistics solutions like route optimization, real-time tracking, insights and analytics, beat optimization, efficient warehouse management, vehicle allocation and utilization. Locus powers more than two million deliveries daily across Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, Europe, and North America. Visit www.locus.sh to know more!

About eTrac:

eTrac is the best way to reach the last mile. Successful shippers, 3PL's and freight forwarders utilize a single platform integration to eTrac that allows them to connect instantly to all of their carriers, who can remain on their existing operational systems. eTrac customers can pivot quickly when new capacity or improved service is needed, utilizing an extensive network of eTrac Carrier Partners. Provide the ultimate and most efficient last mile experience with real-time visibility, alerts, and dashboards to analyze trends in your data. Reach the final mile simpler, smarter, and faster with eTrac. Learn more at www.eTracFinalMile.com .

