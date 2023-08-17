Locus Positioned As A Sample Vendor For 2 Consecutive Years In The Gartner® Hype Cycle™ For Smart City Technologies And Solutions

News provided by

Locus

17 Aug, 2023, 09:43 ET

The company was also recognized as a sample vendor for In the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ For Supply Chain Execution Technologies for the second successive year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a market-leading dispatch management SaaS company that helps boost logistics operational efficiency and delivery experiences for enterprises globally, announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor for last-mile delivery solutions in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2023 consecutively for the second year. Recently, Locus was also recognized in Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Technologies, 2023, for 2nd time in a row.

In the 2023 Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions research, Last-Mile Delivery Solutions is categorized under a 'High' Benefit Rating, which we think implies that such technologies enable new ways of performing horizontal or vertical processes that will result in significantly increased revenue or cost savings for an enterprise.

"We are humbled to be positioned as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions again this year," said Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO, Locus. "Enterprises globally continue to realize that to deliver right the first- and every-time, with the same experience, automation and built-in technology intelligence across all miles is necessary. Locus' AI-driven robust dispatch management platform is uniquely positioned to enable such businesses to navigate logistics hurdles and achieve their capital-forward growth sustainably."

Locus' real-world dispatch management platform helps global enterprises across various sectors, such as retail, CEP, etc., to transform their logistics operations into growth centers through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation. Trusted by leading companies such as Unilever, Nestle, The Tata Group, BlueDart, LuluGroup International, and more, Locus has successfully executed 850 million deliveries across 30+ countries and has helped save $275 million in transit costs, offsetting 10 million tonnes in CO2 emissions.

Learn how Locus can help unlock new growth avenues for your business by optimizing your logistics. Visit Locus.sh

Source:

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2023," Bettina Tratz-Ryan, 31 July 2023.

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2023," Dwight Klappich, 13 July 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Locus

Locus is a market-leading dispatch management SaaS company, helping global enterprises transform their end-to-end logistics operations from cost centers to revenue generators through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation. Backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures, and Falcon Edge, it has helped many global customers across industries – Unilever, Nestle, The Tata Group, BlueDart, etc. – execute 850 million deliveries across 30+ countries. Its technology has also helped save $275 million in transit costs and offset 10 million kilograms in CO2 emissions while maintaining a 99.5% SLA adherence ratio.

Media Contact:
Archit Mahajan
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832388/Locus_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Locus

Also from this source

Locus lanza nuevas mejoras en su plataforma de logística de última milla para el comercio minorista y servicios de mensajería.

Locus launches brand new enhancements to its Last Mile Logistics Platform for Retail & Courier Verticals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.