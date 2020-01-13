Locus Robotics and HighJump Announce Strategic Partnership, Driving Efficiency and Productivity for Global Retail and 3PL Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced a partnership with HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions. Locus and HighJump will work together to facilitate the development of integration tools that will allow for faster, seamless implementations to improve productivity and efficiency for shared retail and third-party logistics (3PL) customers. The partnership also makes HighJump a licensed reseller of Locus's autonomous, multi-robot solution for warehouse fulfillment.

"In today's rapidly growing e-commerce market, 3PLs and retailers are deploying autonomous mobile robots to solve their productivity, efficiency, and labor challenges," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Our partnership with HighJump allows us to rapidly bring the Locus solution to a wide range of customers, helping them achieve greater ROI, and consistently meet their customers' SLAs."

Total retail sales in the United States are projected to amount to $6.03 trillion by 2020, up from over $5.4 trillion in 2018 (Statistica). Locus's collaborative robotic solution drives productivity to ensure that brands are able to keep up with consumer demand and meet fulfillment goals in today's booming retail market, despite the widespread scarcity of warehouse labor and massive influx in order volumes. Retail and 3PL customers including DHL, GEODIS, Port Logistics, Verst Logistics, SANDOW, Marley Lilly, and Radial are achieving 200-300 percent improvements in productivity deploying the Locus solution.

"At HighJump, we love making our customers better – and this means leveraging the innovative technologies of tomorrow," said John Santagate, Vice President, Robotics at HighJump and Körber Logistics Systems. "AMR's in the warehouse is an area we believe will drive tremendous value. This partnership allows us to deliver cutting edge AMR technology to our customers and work collaboratively with Locus Robotics to conquer supply chain complexity with the warehouse of the future."

HighJump is part of Körber Logistics Systems, a provider of diverse solutions for warehousing and logistics spanning eight companies dispersed worldwide, including industrial voice solutions, capabilities for autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) and automated material handling equipment.

Locus's award-winning multi-robot solution will be showcased at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show in New York City, January 12-14. The Locus booth (#345) will simulate a real warehouse environment, featuring live demonstrations that will give visitors the opportunity to interact directly with the robots, experiencing their unique, collaborative qualities and efficiency benefits first-hand. To learn more about NRF 2020 and to schedule a demo, visit https://nrfbigshow.nrf.com/company/locus-robotics .

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About HighJump

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. More options for consumers spell greater complexity for the supply chain. It's no longer enough to fulfill demand – you must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions.

At HighJump, we're integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies – from around our company and around the world – to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights and stay ahead of the curve. Learn more at https://www.highjump.com/ .

About Körber

Körber AG is the holding company of an international technology group with around 10,000 employees worldwide. The Group unites technologically leading companies with more than 100 production, service and sales locations. Körber combines the advantages of a globally represented organization with the strengths of highly specialized and flexible medium-sized companies that offer their customers solutions, products and services in the Business Areas Körber Digital, Logistics Systems, Pharma Systems, Tissue and Tobacco.

About Körber Logistics Systems

The Business Area Logistics Systems, belonging to the international technology group Körber and based in Bad Nauheim, Hessen (Germany), is the leading provider of fully integrated applications for the optimization of complex internal and external logistics processes. Under the umbrella brand Körber Logistics, the Business Area provides digital solutions for the smart factory (production logistics), the warehouse, distribution center, e-commerce, and management of the entire supply chain. In three Business Units, the umbrella brand unites the companies Aberle GmbH and Consoveyo S.A. (System Integration), Langhammer GmbH and Riantics A/S (Product Solutions), Aberle Software GmbH, Cirrus Logistics, Cohesio Group, DMLogic, HighJump, Inconso GmbH, Otimis Ltda. and Voiteq (Software). They offer an extensive range of products and services, from system integration to technologies for storage, palletizing, de-palletizing and conveyor systems, through to software.

